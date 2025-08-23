5 games that should be added to the next Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup 2025 is concluding soon, after proving to be one of the biggest gaming events of the year. Featuring unique games and millions of dollars in rewards, the event has captured a lot of attention worldwide. However, some popular ones are not part of the event yet. These games not only have an active community, but also bring something fresh to the stage for future events.On that note, here are five games that should be added to the next Esports World Cup.Note: This list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.Fortnite Battle Royale and other games that should be in the Esports World Cup 2026The following games are not in any particular order. Additionally, the list is based on how prominent these games are and how much value they could bring to the future Esports World Cup events.1) Fortnite Battle RoyaleFortnite is one of the most popular live service games of all time. For those unaware, it was part of the EWC 2024, but not in the way that the fans expected. It featured a 5v5 shooter mode with no building involved. The maps were designed in collaboration with ESL, and while this was quite an interesting concept, the viewership and hype were nowhere close to the actual FNCS events.The classic battle royale mode, with its mix of shooting and unique building mechanics, is what truly defines the Fortnite competitive scene, and bringing that version to the Esports World Cup would be a great addition. The game has a massive community that might be interested in watching the true battle royale form at the event.2) F1 sim racingTeam RedBull, winner of F1 Sim Racing World Championship 2025 (Image via F1 Esports)The sim racing tournaments have been gaining momentum at a rapid pace, and the F1 esports is one of the newest and biggest highlights. The F1 sim racing tournaments feature a promising prize pool and attract a decent audience.The Esports World Cup already includes Rennsport sim racing, and adding F1 alongside it would diversify the lineup and might appeal to the motorsport fans.3) Clash RoyaleClash Royale is much more than a casual mobile game. It has one of the biggest mobile esports scenes with large viewerships and an engaging community. Its format is simple to understand, a huge plus for casual spectators. Considering this, having Clash Royale as one of the games in the future Esports World Cup events could be a great addition.Additionally, many of the organizations at the EWC Club Program already have rosters in this game, so it could seamlessly fit into the World Cup lineup.4) Marvel RivalsMarvel Rivals Ignite is a new tournament series (Image via NetEase Games)Marvel Rivals is one of the fastest-growing multiplayer games in recent years. The title has quickly formed an engaging community and vibrant esports scene that is growing steadily, thanks to events like MRC and the Ignite Series.Marvel Rivals could be a great addition to the EWC lineup, not only because of its popularity among esports fans, but Marvel fans in general. Considering how popular the game is right now, it won't be surprising if the Esports World Cup Foundation might already be planning to add it in 2026.5) World of WarcraftWorld of Warcraft's competitive scene is over a decade old, and still is very much alive. Events like the Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International continue to pull strong viewership and offer good prize pools. WoW's community has always been really passionate and engaged, and adding it to the Esports World Cup lineup would bring a classic touch and attract a lot of MMORPG fans.Read more related articles here:All teams qualified for Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global ChampionshipPUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025: Date, teams, and prize poolWho won CS2 IEM Cologne 2025?Who won the Esports World Cup 2025?