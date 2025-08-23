5 games that should be added to the next Esports World Cup

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 23, 2025 18:03 GMT
Games that should be in the next Esports World Cup (Image via X/@ewc_en)
Games that should be in the next Esports World Cup (Image via X/@ewc_en)

The Esports World Cup 2025 is concluding soon, after proving to be one of the biggest gaming events of the year. Featuring unique games and millions of dollars in rewards, the event has captured a lot of attention worldwide. However, some popular ones are not part of the event yet. These games not only have an active community, but also bring something fresh to the stage for future events.

Ad

On that note, here are five games that should be added to the next Esports World Cup.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Fortnite Battle Royale and other games that should be in the Esports World Cup 2026

The following games are not in any particular order. Additionally, the list is based on how prominent these games are and how much value they could bring to the future Esports World Cup events.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

1) Fortnite Battle Royale

Ad

Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games of all time. For those unaware, it was part of the EWC 2024, but not in the way that the fans expected. It featured a 5v5 shooter mode with no building involved. The maps were designed in collaboration with ESL, and while this was quite an interesting concept, the viewership and hype were nowhere close to the actual FNCS events.

The classic battle royale mode, with its mix of shooting and unique building mechanics, is what truly defines the Fortnite competitive scene, and bringing that version to the Esports World Cup would be a great addition. The game has a massive community that might be interested in watching the true battle royale form at the event.

Ad

2) F1 sim racing

Team RedBull, winner of F1 Sim Racing World Championship 2025 (Image via F1 Esports)
Team RedBull, winner of F1 Sim Racing World Championship 2025 (Image via F1 Esports)

The sim racing tournaments have been gaining momentum at a rapid pace, and the F1 esports is one of the newest and biggest highlights. The F1 sim racing tournaments feature a promising prize pool and attract a decent audience.

Ad

The Esports World Cup already includes Rennsport sim racing, and adding F1 alongside it would diversify the lineup and might appeal to the motorsport fans.

3) Clash Royale

Ad

Clash Royale is much more than a casual mobile game. It has one of the biggest mobile esports scenes with large viewerships and an engaging community. Its format is simple to understand, a huge plus for casual spectators. Considering this, having Clash Royale as one of the games in the future Esports World Cup events could be a great addition.

Additionally, many of the organizations at the EWC Club Program already have rosters in this game, so it could seamlessly fit into the World Cup lineup.

Ad

4) Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Ignite is a new tournament series (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals Ignite is a new tournament series (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals is one of the fastest-growing multiplayer games in recent years. The title has quickly formed an engaging community and vibrant esports scene that is growing steadily, thanks to events like MRC and the Ignite Series.

Ad

Marvel Rivals could be a great addition to the EWC lineup, not only because of its popularity among esports fans, but Marvel fans in general. Considering how popular the game is right now, it won't be surprising if the Esports World Cup Foundation might already be planning to add it in 2026.

5) World of Warcraft

Ad

World of Warcraft's competitive scene is over a decade old, and still is very much alive. Events like the Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International continue to pull strong viewership and offer good prize pools. WoW's community has always been really passionate and engaged, and adding it to the Esports World Cup lineup would bring a classic touch and attract a lot of MMORPG fans.

Read more related articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications