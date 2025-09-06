How to get Thread Storm Silk skill in Hollow Knight Silksong

Thread Storm is a powerful and easy-to-learn Silk skill in Hollow Knight Silksong. Unlike the basic needle strikers, this ability transforms Hornet's Silk into whips, creating a strong circular attack that can eliminate multiple enemies at once. However, finding and learning this ability can be a bit tricky.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Thread Storm Silk skill in Hollow Knight Silksong.
The Thread Storm can be found in the Greymoor area. To reach there, you start from Halfway Home and move to the right until you reach platforms that are suspended by chains. Go upward, then head into the section that you can only climb using the balloons.
You will encounter multiple enemies throughout the way, but you can simply avoid fighting them. Once you reach the highest point, you’ll discover a statue north of Craw Lake.
Once you interact with that statue, you unlock the Thread Storm Silk skill. By default, the keybind to use it is F on the keyboard and the Right Bumper (R1) on the controller. When you use it, Hornet leaps and releases a whirlwind of silk that lashes enemies in every direction.
Do note that you need to equip Thread Storm through the Crest Menu first. All the skills are marked by a white circle and must be placed in a slot while sitting on a bench. Otherwise, the skill will not be usable even after unlocking it.
The best way to use the Thread Storm is in situations where Hornet is either surrounded by multiple enemies or cornered. Since it covers a full circle around her, you can quickly clear space and stop any type of enemy from overwhelming you.
It's recommended to use this skill only when you encounter a difficult boss or NPC, as it costs 4 Silk to refill it, which could become hectic during difficult fights.
That's everything you need to know about the Thread Storm Silk skill in Hollow Knight Silksong.
