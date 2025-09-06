How to reach Shellwood in Hollow Knight Silksong

Shellwood in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the numerous major areas that players will come across. As you slowly make your way toward the Citadel, you will come across this area right after Bellhart and Greymoor. On reaching Shellwood, you will be able to acquire the Cling Grip ability. This Ancestral Art can help in areas ahead and provide access to previously unreachable sections of Bellhart.

Here's how you can reach Shellwood in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Where is Shellwood in Hollow Knight Silksong?

Shellwood is the third major region you will encounter on your journey west of Greymoor. Although the requirement to get to Greymoor itself pushes you toward the Drifter's cloak, there is no such condition to reach Shellwood.

Location of Shellwood in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Shellwood, Bellhart, and Greymoor are all connected in a horizontal stretch. With only a major boss fight in Greymoor between you and Bellhart, there are no other prerequisites to reach Shellwood.

How to reach Shellwood from Greymoor in Hollow Knight Silksong

Head to the Halfway Home in Greymoor

To reach Shellwood, head to a small tavern called Halfway Home. Here, the Beetle in charge will speak about a guest who wants to meet you. Before you go, see the guest, use the bed on the right-most edge of the tavern to rest up.

Rest at Halfway Home in Greymoor (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Journey to Bellhart

Exit the tavern and then head west. You will encounter a small room, where some enemies will be waiting to ambush you. There will be three foes: two Dreg Catchers and one Thread Raker, waiting to trap you. Defeat them and resume your journey towards Shellwood in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Locked gate blocking Hornet's path (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Opening the locked gate

After a certain time, when you get close to the borders of Greymoor, a locked gate will block your path. The level to this gate can be spotted right above you. To unlock it, head back to the previous room and make your way up to the top of the building. Head left from the ramparts, and you'll face enemies like Silk Snippers.

Some enemies you will face when heading towards Shellwood in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Defeat them and keep heading left to slowly exit the wooden platforms right above where the gate is. Drop down slowly with the help of your Drifter's Cloak, and you will be able to open the gate for future use.

Defeat Moorwing

After you make your way to the edge of the Greymoor area, a boss will be waiting to greet you right before you reach Bellhart. Defeat the Moorwing boss in Hollow Knight Silksong to finally reach Bellhart. Once you find the area, a small cutscene will give you an idea of what to expect from the haunted region.

Fighting Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Reaching Shellwood

After you reach Bellhart, keep moving west and you will come across Shellwood without any further obstacles. This area is filled with Pondcatcher enemies, so be wary of them throwing spears at you. If you are looking for the map of Shellwood, both Bellhart and Shellwood maps can be found from Shakra waiting in the third major room of Shellwood.

Making your way to Shellwood (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

This concludes our coverage on how players can reach Shellwood in Hollow Knight Silksong. Always remember to rest and save your progress throughout the journey, since many hostiles along the way will try to take you down.

