How to beat Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong is a boss that is brutally dangerous to deal with. This is because while it has only a handful of moves, every single one of Moorwing's attacks deals two Masks worth of damage. In other words, if you get hit even once, your chances of winning decrease drastically. However, like all bosses, this one can be taken down once you learn its patterns and timing.

This article will cover the location and attacks of Moorwing in Hollow Knight Sliksong and also provide some tips on how to take it down.

Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location and attacks

Location

Meeting Garmond and Zaza in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@DanAllenGaming)

Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong can be found in Greymoor. This could also be where the creature's name comes from. The boss fight arena is located left of the local Bell Beast Station, behind a fake wall. Travel to the end of the passage here, and you will trigger the fight.

Now that you know where to find this boss, the next step is understanding all of its attacks. Moorwing has four different types of attacks, all of which can take two Masks' worth of health away instantly.

Attacks

1) Dive attack

Moorwing's Dive attack (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@DanAllenGaming)

One of the first few attacks that Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong will throw at you is the dive attack. This is where it backs up slightly, then comes diving in horizontally close to the floor in order to hit you. It's rather straightforward to see and understand.

Your best strategy is to simply dodge the attack. When Moorwing comes swooping in from above, jump over it and create a safe distance. When it dives from the left, it repositions itself on the right, and vice versa.

2) Claw strike

Moorwing's claw attack (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@DanAllenGaming)

If you get too close to Moorwing, it will unleash the claw strike attack. The flying behemoth has two razor-sharp claws attached to its lower limbs. It will use them in a rapid slicing motion towards you, and this can deal serious damage if you're caught in its range.

The solution? You can either stay out of range and avoid the attack completely, or you can attack Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong during this slicing attack. When it starts slicing with its claws, ensure that you avoid them and target the boss's head. This means you must be away from the area right below Moorwing, as this is where you get caught in its claws.

During this boss fight in Silksong, Garmond and Zaza are also there to help Hornet out. So, whenever Garmond blocks the claw attack, you can take the opportunity to deal a few blows to the boss and quickly back off to a safe distance.

3) Razor blade attack

The razor blade coming towards Hornet (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@DanAllenGaming)

This attack is difficult to predict, so you must be quick on your feet. Moorwing can launch a spinning blade towards you, which will roll on the ground rapidly and must be avoided at all costs. Jump over it as soon as possible.

When Moorwing is ready to release the spinning razor blade, it will quickly close its wings in a forward direction right before the blade appears. This is your cue to create a safe distance between Hornet and Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong. Prepare to jump a lot in this boss fight.

4) Double razor blades

Moorwing's double-blade attack (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@DanAllenGaming)

If the razor blade attack was not enough, Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong soon unleashes double blades. For this attack, the creature will shoot two blades back-to-back, and you must dodge them. This is an especially difficult move to dodge, as the blades will bounce around the location, even flying about in the air at times.

Furthermore, Garmond also tends to deflect the blades with his weapon, which might send them back your way, meaning you may have to dodge them twice, thrice, or more. Yet again, the key is to stay nimble, properly manage your distance from the boss, and keep that jump key warm as you try to dodge these attacks.

Tips and tricks to defeat Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong

Heal as often as you take hits against (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@DanAllenGaming)

Defeating Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong can be a long and difficult task. Essentially, what you must do is be very nimble on your feet as Hornet. Moorwing will make you want to dodge a lot of its attacks, especially the spinning blades.

Here are some tips to help you defeat this boss:

Jump: Ensure you are ready to jump and dodge at all points in time during this boss fight. Dodge the spinning blades at all costs and stay wary of when Garmond deflects them, sending them back towards you. You must learn their speed and path pattern as you progress in your fight against Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Ensure you are ready to jump and dodge at all points in time during this boss fight. Dodge the spinning blades at all costs and stay wary of when Garmond deflects them, sending them back towards you. You must learn their speed and path pattern as you progress in your fight against Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong. Health: Naturally, in a fight this difficult, you will end up taking one or two hits. Unfortunately, that's more than enough for Moorwing. Every single attack drains two Masks. Make sure you recharge your health every time you take a hit, or you will lose all your Masks and die in Silksong.

Naturally, in a fight this difficult, you will end up taking one or two hits. Unfortunately, that's more than enough for Moorwing. Every single attack drains two Masks. Make sure you recharge your health every time you take a hit, or you will lose all your Masks and die in Silksong. Attacking Moorwing: Moorwing becomes vulnerable when it uses the claw strike, and also for a short time when it launches the spinning blades. Take your chance and strike it during these moments. Also, continue striking right after its dive attack. Target its upper body as often as possible and try to avoid Hornet's downward dive attack, as it may get you caught in Moorwing's claws.

Overall, movement, timing, and consistent strikes are the key to defeating Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong. Don't get too greedy trying to deal multiple blows when the boss is vulnerable; take your time and strike as often as possible, even if you only use Hornet's simple attack.

Managing distance must be prioritized. Move away from it after its claw attack, since it will likely release blades or dive in towards you. When the blades are out, try to stay away from Garmond, as he will deflect them into unpredictable directions.

Defeating Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong takes upwards of 70 hits. Regardless of how fast you fight, it will still take you some time to outdo this opponent.

