How to beat Fourth Chorus in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Defeating Fourth Chorus is not a very difficult task in Hollow Knight Silksong, although your dodging skills will be put to the test here. Chronologically, Fourth Chronus is also the fourth boss of the game, and you encounter him in the Far Fields region of Pharloom. This will also be the biggest boss that you will encounter so far, with its giant robotic appearance.

You will need to be an expert at dodging and timing your jumps to defeat this boss. This boss guide will explain how you can easily defeat Fourth Chorus in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Where to find Fourth Chorus in Hollow Knight Silksong?

Fourth Chorus boss location (Image via Team Cherry || Sportskeeda)

You can find the Fourth Chorus in the Far Fields region of Hollow Knight Silksong. From the first resting bench of this region, head right and keep descending till you reach the magma pits. Once here, keep going right till you come across a flat stretch, with the boss clearly visible in the background.

When you pass through this area, you will be able to notice the boss, but it will seem to be in a sort of a "deactivated" state. Once you progress through the story further and get the Drifter's Cloak, Fourth Chronus will automatically awaken when you pass through the same area once again.

Seamstress resting point (Image via Team Cherry || Sportskeeda)

The best way to approach this fight is to save the game by resting at the Seamstress's tent (NPC who crafts the Drifter's Cloak for Hornet). From here, keep going left till you reach the Fourth Chorus boss.

Fourth Chorus moveset and strategy in Hollow Knight Silksong

Fourth Chorus is not the easiest boss to handle in Silksong, and it has four arms and four phases as well. That said, the boss does reveal its entire moveset in the second phase, and the next two phases are just a repeat with slight arena changes. Here are all the moves that Fourth Chorus uses, and also the fight behavior in general:

First phase

Vertical hand slam attack in the first stage (Image via Team Cherry || Sportskeeda)

Fourth Chorus has two attacks in its first phase:

Hand Swipe (horizontal): The boss will swipe its hand horizontally across the arena. If you are hit, you lose two masks. Only its lower two arms are used for this.

The boss will swipe its hand horizontally across the arena. If you are hit, you lose two masks. Only its lower two arms are used for this. Hand Slam (vertical): Fourth Chorus raises one of its upper arms and slams the ground. The section of the area where it hits submerges in lava momentarily. If you are hit, you will once again lose two masks.

Second phase

Flaming chunks in the second stage (Image via Team Cherry || Sportskeeda)

In the second phase, Fourth Chorus adds one more attack to its arsenal:

Raining Fireballs : The boss raises all of its arms and does a weird dance, which summons chunks of fire falling on the arena. Each flaming chunk that hits you takes away one mask.

: The boss raises all of its arms and does a weird dance, which summons chunks of fire falling on the arena. Each flaming chunk that hits you takes away one mask. Phase one attacks: All the attacks from the first phase are also active, but they are not combined.

Third phase

Melee attacks in tandem with the fireball attack (Image via Team Cherry || Sportskeeda)

In the third phase, there are no new attacks. However, Fourth Chorus' behavior changes:

Combines the attacks of the first phases. The boss can summon flaming chunks and will also use his melee moves in tandem.

All first phase attacks.

All second phase attacks.

Fourth phase

The arena shrinks from both sides in the last stage (Image via Team Cherry || Sportskeeda)

In the fourth and final phase, Fourth Chorus does not change its own behavior, but modifies the arena instead:

The fight arena shortens from both sides by one chunk of platform.

All attacks from all previous phases.

The arena restriction and the multiple attacks from the Fourth Chorus boss can be overwhelming. However, with the proper dodging skills, it should not pose much of a challenge.

How to beat Fourth Chorus in Hollow Knight Silksong: Tips and tricks

The boss will be stunned after every stage (Image via Team Cherry || Sportskeeda)

The Fourth Chorus only takes damage when you hit its head. As such, you will have to jump all the time, and find the most opportune moments to damage it. Follow these tips and tricks to easily defeat the Fourth Chorus in Hollow Knight Silksong:

In the first phase, use the Drifter's Cloak to float during the horizontal swipe attack. If you time it right, you can directly attack the boss's face at the right time.

For the vertical slam attack, make sure you are not in the same platform where the attack is going to hit. Jumping and floating will not work here, since the downward attack will hit you. Your only option is to dash away from it onto a different platform.

In the second phase, you will find that Fourth Chorus will be momentarily still when calling down the fireball. Keep jumping vertically and hitting his face for some free damage. You can also do this when the flaming chunks are falling, if you manage to time it correctly.

You can either move to avoid the falling chunks of fire, or you can jump over them as they are falling.

In the third phase, you will need to combine all the moves that you have used in the previous stages. However, your priority should be avoiding the melee attacks since they take away two masks as compared to the flaming chunks, which takes away only one.

In the final stage, your jumps and dashes need to be precise. If you are careless, you can fall off into the lava, which will instantly take away one mask. If you are careless, this can result in instant death as well.

Two streams of air current will also be available on the sides of the platform in the fourth stage. When these appear, use your Drifter's Cloak and rise up to smack the ceiling and drop flaming rocks on Fourth Chorus. This will deal a significant amount of damage to it.

After each stage, the boss will be momentarily stunned, and its head will be on the ground level. If you are low on masks, use this moment to focus and heal yourself. Otherwise, you can keep hitting the boss's head to deal more damage.

On the last stun, you will have successfully defeated the Fourth Chorus boss in Hollow Knight Silksong.

