Where to find Shard Pendant in Hollow Knight Silksong

Shard Pendant is one of the very first Crest charms you can find in Hollow Knight Silksong. It's an important one, too, if you want to regularly utilize all the different fighting tools the Hornet can use in this game. Basically, it makes it so that killing creatures will drop more Shell Shards that they otherwise would.

Ad

Since you can get the Shard Pendant very early, it's recommended you collect this before you venture beyond The Marrows in Hollow Knight Silksong. In this guide, we'll tell you where it's found. However, if you are a complete beginner to Hollow Knight Silksong and similar games, do note that this requires a lot of platforming - so buckle up.

Shard Pendant location in Hollow Knight Silksong

Start from the bench here (Image via Team Cherry)

The closest starting location to get to the Shard Pendant early on is the resting bench at the very base of The Marrows, at its foundation. For reference: this is the bench right next to the pilgrim milestone. From here, you want to go right, jump across the boney platform, and keep going right up till the point shown below.

Ad

Trending

Get to the platform above and then go left (Image via Team Cherry)

From here, get on the small platform above, and make your way towards the left. You'll hit a heavy block of stone that falls below to make for a nice jumping point towards the metal platform further left.

Ad

Go down below on the platform you just drop, then continue left (Image via Team Cherry)

A charger awakens here, so be ready to either dispatch it or jump over it as it approaches you.

Ad

Press on further left (Image via Team Cherry)

Jump across the thorns and keep going left till you hit an impassable wall. Here, pivot towards the right, and platform your way across the fly to go up above.

Ad

We're getting close (Image via Team Cherry)

Next, you want to go right again, so you get up on the platform that leads you back towards the right, and further up.

Ad

Go up from here (Image via Team Cherry)

In the next segment, the ascent will have a handful of crumbling platforms that you'll need to step on, so prepare yourself.

Ad

Get Ready for the final stretch (Image via Team Cherry)

Get across the fly, and across the thorns to peek up above. Here, you have to get past a rather tricky spot where another fly will dive-bomb you from above, and a giant charger will awaken.

Ad

Quite the ruckus at the finish line here (Image via Team Cherry)

The goal here is to get past the charging creature to the left. The room you enter next has the Pendant Shard within.

Ad

Location on the map (Image via Team Cherry)

For those of you approaching this area from another point, here's the location of the Shard Pendant on the Hollow Knight Silksong map.

Ad

That's all about the location of Shard Pendant in this game. Make sure to equip it the next time you rest on the bench, and you'll get a bunch more shell shards from slain bugs now. Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.