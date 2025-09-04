Best beginner's guide for Hollow Knight Silksong

A Hollow Knight Silksong beginner's guide is something every new player will want in their pocket when stepping into Pharloom. The long-awaited sequel to Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight (2017) puts you in control of Hornet, a fast and agile protagonist who fights with a needle and thread instead of the Knight’s nail. With a new Silk-based combat system, fresh mechanics, and a vertical world design, Silksong is both familiar and challenging.

Ad

This article presents some essential tips and strategies to help beginners survive their first journey in the game.

Hollow Knight Silksong: Beginner's guide

Master the flow of combat

Combat in Hollow Knight Silksong feels different from its predecessor. Hornet’s movement is swift, and her abilities reward aggressive, fluid gameplay. Unlike the Knight’s measured approach, her attacks chain into acrobatics that extend airtime and allow precise positioning. As a beginner, you should start by practicing simple hit-and-run tactics: strike once or twice, then retreat to reset. This helps you build good habits for dealing with both basic enemies and bosses.

Ad

Trending

Hollow Knight Silksong beginner's guide: Practice simple hit-and-run tactics (Image via Team Cherry)

Also read: Hollow Knight Silksong crashes Steam

Ad

Understanding the Silk system

The Silk mechanic in Silksong replaces Soul from the original 2017 title and completely changes how you heal and use abilities. You gain Silk by landing hits, then spend it on Binding (healing) or special skills. Binding restores more health than the Knight’s Focus ever did, but it consumes a large chunk of Silk and leaves you vulnerable if interrupted. Here are some key tips for Silk use:

Ad

Attack often to generate Silk quickly.

Save it for healing or powerful moves like the Storm AoE.

Never attempt Binding in the middle of chaotic combat.

Treat Silk like a shared energy pool for offense and defense. Overusing it on flashy attacks may leave you helpless when you actually need a heal.

Crests and playstyle customization

Silksong replaces the old charm system with Crests, which act as loadouts that shape Hornet’s abilities. The Wanderer Crest starts you off with balanced slots for offense, defense, and utility, while advanced Crests (like the Reaper’s Crest) unlock more powerful bonuses.

Ad

Beginner's guide: The Wanderer Crest starts you off with balanced slots for combat and utility (Image via Team Cherry)

Also read: How big is Hollow Knight Silksong on PC?

Ad

Beginners should experiment with simple offensive tools like the Knife Throw or Sting Shards to handle enemies from a distance. Once you acquire the Crafting Kit, your tools become stronger and more reliable, making it a must-buy upgrade early on.

Movement and exploration essentials

Hornet is built for mobility. Her needle throw and pull not only deal damage but also act as a grappling tool for swinging across platforms or pulling herself toward enemies. Combine this with pogo attacks, wall climbing, and environmental interactions like swinging from rings, and you’ll soon master traversal. When exploring, remember to:

Ad

Check walls and vines for hidden rooms and shortcuts.

Open every switch to unlock future travel routes.

Acquire maps early to avoid getting lost in Pharloom’s vertical maze.

Swimming also makes its debut in Silksong, giving players more freedom in navigating new regions.

Hollow Knight Silksong Beginner's guide: Hornet is built for mobility (Image via Team Cherry)

Also read: Is Steam Payment Portal down? Hollow Knight Silksong release causes issues

Ad

Smart resource and currency management

Rosaries replace Geo (from the prequel) as the main currency, and they’re much easier to collect. However, you still lose them upon death unless you’ve secured them with Rosary Strings. Think of strings as a safety net when exploring dangerous zones. Best early investments for Rosaries include:

Crafting Kit for stronger tools.

Magma Bell for lava resistance.

Sting Shards for versatile offense.

Beginner's guide: Sting Shards are optimal for versatile offense (Image via Team Cherry)

Also read: How many players does Hollow Knight Silksong have on PC?

Ad

Boss strategies for beginners

Silksong features over 40 bosses, each with unique mechanics. One standout rival is Lace, who mirrors Hornet’s agility and punishes sloppy movement. Against bosses, the best approach is patience: learn patterns, stay mobile, and avoid reckless Binding. Here are some helpful universal boss tips:

Use tools for consistent damage since they don’t consume Silk.

Only heal during safe attack windows.

Change Crests between attempts to experiment with strategies.

Ad

Hollow Knight Silksong Beginner's guide: Only heal during safe attack windows (Image via Team Cherry)

Don’t forget the Cocoon

Ad

When Hornet dies, she leaves behind a Cocoon that holds her Silk. Beginners should treat this as an emergency stash rather than breaking it right away. Saving the Cocoon for boss fights or tricky areas ensures you have backup healing or ability fuel when it matters most.

This concludes our beginner's guide for Hollow Knight Silksong. The game builds on the foundation of its predecessor while demanding a more proactive and aggressive playstyle. For new players, the key is learning to balance mobility, Silk management, and careful exploration. With practice, you’ll not only survive Pharloom but uncover its many secrets at your own pace.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.