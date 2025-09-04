Hollow Knight Silksong System Requirements: Minimum and recommended settings to play the game

After years of waiting, Hollow Knight Silksong is finally live, and the much-awaited game's system requirements are here as well. Needless to say, the title doesn't require a high-end system to run, and if you have a PC that can run modern games, that will be enough for you to play Hollow Knight Silksong. Furthermore, the game also runs on macOS and SteamOS + Linux. Hence, if you don't own a Windows device, you can still play the game on your PC.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about Hollow Knight Silksong system requirements.

Hollow Knight Silksong minimum and recommended system requirements for Windows PC

Here is what you need to have to run Hollow Knight Silksong on your Windows PC:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer

Processor: Intel Core i3-3240, AMD FX-4300

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB), Radeon HD 7750 (1GB)

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB), Radeon R9 380 (2GB)

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 8 GB available space

Hollow Knight Silksong minimum and recommended system requirements for macOS

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for macOS to run Hollow Knight Silksong:

Minimum:

OS: Big Sur 11 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i3

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Metal capable Intel and AMD GPUs

Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Big Sur 11 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5, Apple M1

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Metal capable Intel and AMD GPUs, Apple M1

Storage: 8 GB available space

Hollow Knight Silksong minimum and recommended system requirements for SteamOS + Linux

If you have an operating system with SteamOS + Linux, you can also run the game smoothly. Here are the system requirements:

Minimum:

OS: Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3-3240, AMD FX-4300

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB), Radeon HD 7750 (1GB)

Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB), Radeon R9 380 (2GB)

Storage: 8 GB available space

