Hollow Knight Silksong System Requirements: Minimum and recommended settings to play the game

After years of waiting, Hollow Knight Silksong is finally live, and the much-awaited game's system requirements are here as well. Needless to say, the title doesn't require a high-end system to run, and if you have a PC that can run modern games, that will be enough for you to play Hollow Knight Silksong. Furthermore, the game also runs on macOS and SteamOS + Linux. Hence, if you don't own a Windows device, you can still play the game on your PC.
Read on to learn everything you need to know about Hollow Knight Silksong system requirements.
Hollow Knight Silksong minimum and recommended system requirements for Windows PC
Here is what you need to have to run Hollow Knight Silksong on your Windows PC:
Minimum:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i3-3240, AMD FX-4300
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB), Radeon HD 7750 (1GB)
- DirectX: Version 10
- Storage: 8 GB available space
Recommended:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3470
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB), Radeon R9 380 (2GB)
- DirectX: Version 10
- Storage: 8 GB available space
Hollow Knight Silksong minimum and recommended system requirements for macOS
Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for macOS to run Hollow Knight Silksong:
Minimum:
- OS: Big Sur 11 or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i3
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Metal capable Intel and AMD GPUs
- Storage: 8 GB available space
Recommended:
- OS: Big Sur 11 or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i5, Apple M1
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Metal capable Intel and AMD GPUs, Apple M1
- Storage: 8 GB available space
Hollow Knight Silksong minimum and recommended system requirements for SteamOS + Linux
If you have an operating system with SteamOS + Linux, you can also run the game smoothly. Here are the system requirements:
Minimum:
- OS: Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04 (64bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i3-3240, AMD FX-4300
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB), Radeon HD 7750 (1GB)
- Storage: 8 GB available space
Recommended:
- OS: Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04 (64bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3470
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB), Radeon R9 380 (2GB)
- Storage: 8 GB available space
