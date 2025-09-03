Who is Hornet? Hollow Knight Silksong protagonist's lore explored

With the long-awaited Hollow Knight Silksong now set to release on September 4, 2025, all attention turns to Hornet, the quick-footed, sharp-tongued princess who steps out from the sidelines of the original game to take the lead. She has a few origins, connections to Hallownest, and the weight of legacy on her shoulders.

All such details are not as important for returning fans who are keenly aware of them, as well as newcomers to the title. This is because Team Cherry has assured that Silksong does not depend on players being versed in Hollow Knight's every scrap of lore to be stand-alone.

That said, the protagonist's lineage, upbringing, and connection to various factions associate her with the history of Hallownest. Those interested in the detailed lore can read on to know more about her.

Who is Hornet in Hollow Knight Silksong?

The protagonist of Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Hornet is the daughter of Herrah the Beast, queen of the Spider Tribe of Deepnest, and the Pale King, ruler of Hallownest. Their joining and Hornet’s birth were part of a deal. The Pale King required the assistance of Deepnest and Weavers to fully seal the Radiance. Herrah’s price was a child of royal blood; that child was Hornet.

In contrast to the innumerable vessels the Pale King created through the void, Hornet is different. She is known as the “Gendered Child” because she alone embodies identity, personality, and free will that continues to be free from the corrupting void.

These qualities make her a rare product of the Pale King’s progeny, linking her story to both the heirs of Hallownest and the Weavers who nurtured her.

Raised among Weavers, called princess

Following her birth, Herrah became one of the Dreamers and left the protagonist in the care of mysterious spider-like creatures called the Weavers (the Weavers' silk played a crucial role in binding the Hollow Knight).

They raised her as their own, which helps explain a lot about her combat style. She shows extremely agile movement, accuracy, and her total mastery of all abilities using silk must all stem from traditions of her adoptive clan.

Some early notes from Team Cherry even described the protagonist as a child shaped by “three queens” - born of Herrah, protected by the White Lady, and trained by Vespa of the Hive. Regardless of whether that remains canon, it reflects how she was always seen as someone belonging to more than one world.

Hallownest and the role of silk

Hornet's tale cannot be disentangled from the tale of silk. The Weavers themselves were outsiders, natives of Pharloom (the land in which Silksong takes place) until they were forced to make a new home in Hallownest. The Weavers' threads were not merely functional – they contained magical properties, powerful enough to seal the Radiance.

When Hornet is captured and taken back to Pharloom at the start of Silksong, it isn’t a coincidence. With few Weavers left alive, her heritage and unique abilities make her valuable to forces seeking control over silk’s power. The trailers already show her using silk not only for mobility but also to shape her combat techniques into spears, storms, and traps.

Why Hornet matters in Hollow Knight Silksong

In Hollow Knight Silksong, Hornet exists in her own story, not acting as a guardian, but as the hunted protagonist traversing an adversarial kingdom (Image via Team Cherry)

The protagonist's relationship with the Pale King, the Weavers, and Hallownest makes her not simply a capable fighter, but a physical link between realms. In Hollow Knight, she assessed the Knight's determination, seeking to provoke a response to see if they truly would uphold the weight of containing the infection in a series of encounters.

Hornet's capture at the beginning of the new game illustrates this significance. She is not just some paranormal warrior; she has heritage, judgment, and connections to Hallownest's narrative that she inhabits as a major piece in the unfolding story of Pharloom.

