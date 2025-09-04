How many players does Hollow Knight Silksong have on PC? Sequel crosses Hollow Knight player count at launch

Hollow Knight Silksong has launched, and within just 30 minutes, it has already surpassed the player count of its predecessor, Hollow Knight, by a significant margin. The game was released on September 4, 2025, at 7 am PT. However, shortly after launch, many PC players on Steam experienced issues where the game did not appear, and even when it did, some encountered errors such as "cannot add to cart."

These problems were largely caused by the high surge of players rushing to purchase the game, which likely overloaded the servers.

In this article, we will share the current number of players enjoying Hollow Knight Silksong on PC as of now (September 4, 2025, at 7:30 am PT)

Hollow Knight Silksong surpasses Hollow Knight’s peak player count within 30 Minutes

Hollow Knight: Silksong reached a peak player count of 100,000 within just 30 minutes of its launch. This massive demand initially caused server issues, but now the servers have returned to normal, and the player count continues to rise gradually.

Hollow Knight Silksong peak player count (Image via SteamDB)

By comparison, the previous title, Hollow Knight, recorded a peak of 72,916 players. Silksong has already surpassed that figure by more than 25,000 in an impressively short time.

These numbers are based on SteamDB charts, which track player counts for games available on Steam.

The game has also launched across multiple platforms, including both current and previous-generation consoles such as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PC, and Xbox via Game Pass.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a Metroidvania title that emphasizes exploration, combat, survival, puzzle-solving, and challenging boss encounters. The game is extensive, featuring around 40 bosses and over 200 enemy variants to battle and progress through.

PC System Requirements for Hollow Knight: Silksong

Below are the minimum and recommended system requirements to run the game on PC. It does not demand high-end hardware and should run smoothly on most standard systems.

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer

Processor: Intel Core i3-3240, AMD FX-4300

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB), Radeon HD 7750 (1GB)

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB), Radeon R9 380 (2GB)

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 8 GB available space

That covers everything there is to know about the peak player count of Hollow Knight Silksong on PC.

