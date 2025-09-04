How many bosses are there in Hollow Knight Silksong?

Hollow Knight Silksong is finally out, and it has already managed to crash Steam owing to its sheer hype. Once you actually manage to purchase, download, and then play the game, there are several bosses and smaller enemies that you will need to beat. Based on the prequel Hollow Knight, these boss fights are going to be tough, and will definitely give Hornet a run for her money.
Team Cherry had confirmed that there are over 40 bosses in Hollow Knight Silksong. Other than that, there are over 200 different enemies to beat, meaning there is sufficient amount of content to keep the average skonger busy for quite a while. That said, here is a list of the bosses that we currently know to appear in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Note: We will update this article with more bosses once we encounter them in the game.
All bosses in Hollow Knight Silksong
As mentioned earlier, Hollow Knight Silksong supposedly has over 40 bosses. Here is a list of all the bosses that we can confirm so far:
- Bell Beast
- Lace
- Last Judge
- Skarrsinger Karmelita
- Crust King Khann
- Clover Dancers
- Tormented Trobbio
- Lost Lace
- Sister of the Void
- Moss Mother
Some bosses from the original Hollow Knight might also make an appearance in the overall roster. Lace, for example, is a returning character whom Hornet will fight twice in Silksong. The trailers have shown here in two separate arenas, confirming at least two different fights with her.
