Hollow Knight Silksong release time for all regions (Countdown added)

Hollow Knight Silksong's release is right around the corner, as the game is set to launch on September 4, 2025. It has been quite a journey since the initial reveal of the project by Team Cherry, and the developers have finally revealed the time for when the game will go live, as well as the price that fans need to pay to dive into the adventures of Hornet.Let's take a look at the release time for Hollow Knight Silksong, among other things.Release time for Hollow Knight Silksong and countdownIn an official post on various social media platforms, the developer studio, Team Cherry, announced that Hollow Knight Silksong will be released at 7 AM PT or 4 PM CEST on September 4, 2025. The game will launch across all platforms at the same time, so you don't have to worry about any early access.Also Read: Is Silksong coming on Xbox Game PassHere are the major time zones across the world when Silksong is scheduled to launch:Pacific Time (PDT): September 4, 2025, 7:00 AMCentral Time (CDT): September 4, 2025, 9:00 AMEastern Time (EDT): September 4, 2025, 10:00 AMCentral European Standard Time (CEST): September 4, 2025, 4:00 PMGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): September 4, 2025 2:00 PMIndian Standard Time (IST): September 4, 2025, 7:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST): September 4, 2025, 10:00 PMJapan Standard Time (JST): September 4, 2025, 11:00 PMAustralian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): September 5, 2025, 1:00 AMNew Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): September 5, 2025, 2:00 AMBelow you can find a countdown till the game goes live:How much does Hollow Knight Silksong costAs announced by Team Cherry, its upcoming metroidvania platformer, Silksong, costs $19.99, ¥2300, or €19.99. There are no additional editions of the game available for purchase, nor are there any methods for pre-ordering the title digitally.Also Read: 5 things you might have missed from the Silksong special announcementSilksong will release for PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2, as well as on Xbox via the Game Pass. The title is a day 1 release for the XGP, and you will be able to enjoy it as soon as it launches worldwide on September 4, 2025, at 7 AM PT.