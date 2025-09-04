Hollow Knight Silksong crashes Steam: is the storefront back yet?

Hollow Knight Silksong crashes Steam store the moment it was supposed to be released. The much-awaited sequel to Hollow Knight was supposed to go live at 7 AM PT on September 4. However, right now, the game's storefront page is down, and you can't buy it on Steam. If you click on the game's purchase option, it will redirect to a page that says, &quot;Something Went Wrong.&quot;Read on to learn more about Hollow Knight Silksong's availability on Steam and whether it is live right now.Is Hollow Knight Silksong's storefront back on Steam?As of the time of writing, you can't buy the game on Steam right now. Undoubtedly, Hollow Knight Silksong has been the most-awaited indie game for years. As the fanbase has waited almost seven years since the last game, the hype around it has skyrocketed. Although there is no official confirmation from either Steam or Team Cherry, we can expect that this happened due to so many players trying to purchase the game at the same time.Furthermore, it has also been revealed that the issue occurred on other platforms as well. The Switch 2's eShop also crashed immediately after the release of the game.As we wait for an official update, we do expect the issue to be resolved quickly. In the meantime, you can purchase Hollow Knight Silksong from Xbox's store on both PC and the console. The game is available to purchase there and you can hop on right now.Silksong Xbox Windos App error code: &quot;Do you own this game or app&quot;Hollow Knight Silksong might be bricked for Game Pass users too (Image via Xbox)Those who purchased Hollow Knight Silksong via Xbox Game Pass or the Xbox Windows App may not get to play it just yet. This copy of the Silksong client may throw an error box at you before the game launches: &quot;Do you own this game or app?&quot;. This error message (error code 0x803f8001) suggests &quot;the game may have left the Game Pass catalog&quot;, but that isn't the case. This likely stems from the same issue that Steam users are facing when trying to puchase Hollow Knight Silksong - the servers are simply not ready for the stampede of concurrent purchasers and day-one players. For now, the only solution is to wait it out as the storefronts (and Team Cherry) sort out the issue. Trying to play it via Game Pass, I am personally stuck at the Xbox sign-in screen after Silksong launches. Anecdotally, one of my acquaintances have been able to purchase the game on Steam, too -- but they waited till the exact moment of its release to swipe it before the global outage. Check out our other news and guides related to Hollow Knight Silksong:Who is Hornet? Hollow Knight Silksong protagonist's lore exploredDo you need PSN account to play Hollow Knight Silksong?Hollow Knight Silksong’s official soundtrack possibly teases new bossesHow many Charm Notches are in Hollow Knight