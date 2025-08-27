How many Charm Notches are in Hollow Knight

Charm Notches in Hollow Knight are crucial parts of the protagonist’s build. These notches enable the use of different Charms and so are limited in number. At the start of the game, the Knight starts with only 3 Notches, which means that you can equip some low Notch requirement charms like the Wayward Compass and Gathering Swarm. While some of the Charm Notches can be found through a merchant, others will need to be discovered by exploring the map, its secret areas, and defeating bosses.This article will highlight the number of Charm Notches in Hollow Knight.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.What is the maximum number of Charm Notches in Hollow Knight?You can acquire a maximum of 11 Charm Notches in Hollow Knight to utilize a massive arsenal of Charms. By securing all the notches in the game, you will be able to use charms with a high notch requirement and enjoy new perks. Collecting the Charm Notches can be tedious at times due to the high difficulty nature of this Metroidvania title.Also read: Do you need to play Hollow Knight before starting Hollow Knight Silksong?How to find Charm Notches in Hollow KnightHere is a quick overview of where you can find Charm Notches in Hollow Knight:Charm Lover Salubra Merchant1st Notch: 120 Geo, 5 Gems required2nd Notch: 500 Geo, 10 Gems required3rd Notch: 900 Geo, 18 Gems required4th Notch: 1400 Geo, 25 Gems requiredCharm Notch locationsA notch can be found inside the Fog Canyon hidden area. You will need to own Isma’s Tear to get to this location.One notch can be found in Fungal Wastes. Two Ogres guard the location and the notch itself.Completing the Trial of the Warrior in the Colosseum of Fools will reward you with another notch.Defeat the Troupe Master Grimm boss to secure another notch. It is not a reward for the adventure, so you will need to search for it inside the boss’s tent at the location. The notch only spawns after the enemy has been defeated first.Charms and Charm Notches are the building blocks of the Knight’s build and can help you create some unique loadouts. You can try arranging the charms in different ways for every area, and even try completing a charm-less run. You can also utilize the Overcharmed state for the Knight, which requires you to equip more charms than the notches. During this state, you would take double the incoming damage. It is a risky move and most beneficial when fighting in the Hall of Gods.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.5 reasons to play Hollow Knight in 20257 Metroidvania games to try out while waiting for Hollow Knight SilksongCan you play Hollow Knight Silksong on Xbox Game Pass?