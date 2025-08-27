How many Charm Notches are in Hollow Knight

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 27, 2025 08:52 GMT
Hollow Knight features several Charms and Charm Notches (Image via Team Cherry)

Charm Notches in Hollow Knight are crucial parts of the protagonist’s build. These notches enable the use of different Charms and so are limited in number. At the start of the game, the Knight starts with only 3 Notches, which means that you can equip some low Notch requirement charms like the Wayward Compass and Gathering Swarm. While some of the Charm Notches can be found through a merchant, others will need to be discovered by exploring the map, its secret areas, and defeating bosses.

This article will highlight the number of Charm Notches in Hollow Knight.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What is the maximum number of Charm Notches in Hollow Knight?

You can acquire a maximum of 11 Charm Notches in Hollow Knight to utilize a massive arsenal of Charms. By securing all the notches in the game, you will be able to use charms with a high notch requirement and enjoy new perks. Collecting the Charm Notches can be tedious at times due to the high difficulty nature of this Metroidvania title.

How to find Charm Notches in Hollow Knight

Here is a quick overview of where you can find Charm Notches in Hollow Knight:

Charm Lover Salubra Merchant

  • 1st Notch: 120 Geo, 5 Gems required
  • 2nd Notch: 500 Geo, 10 Gems required
  • 3rd Notch: 900 Geo, 18 Gems required
  • 4th Notch: 1400 Geo, 25 Gems required

Charm Notch locations

  • A notch can be found inside the Fog Canyon hidden area. You will need to own Isma’s Tear to get to this location.
  • One notch can be found in Fungal Wastes. Two Ogres guard the location and the notch itself.
  • Completing the Trial of the Warrior in the Colosseum of Fools will reward you with another notch.
  • Defeat the Troupe Master Grimm boss to secure another notch. It is not a reward for the adventure, so you will need to search for it inside the boss’s tent at the location. The notch only spawns after the enemy has been defeated first.
Charms and Charm Notches are the building blocks of the Knight’s build and can help you create some unique loadouts. You can try arranging the charms in different ways for every area, and even try completing a charm-less run. You can also utilize the Overcharmed state for the Knight, which requires you to equip more charms than the notches. During this state, you would take double the incoming damage. It is a risky move and most beneficial when fighting in the Hall of Gods.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
