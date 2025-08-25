7 Metroidvania games to try out while waiting for Hollow Knight Silksong

Hollow Knight Silksong is an upcoming Metroidvania genre title that is slated to release on September 4, 2025. This is a new action-adventure game being developed and published by Team Cherry. The game is expected to introduce a lot of non-linear exploration for fans and some fast-paced battles against enemies and boss monsters. However, the game might be quite difficult, and enthusiasts could warm up their skills by playing some similar games.
This article will highlight some of the best Metroidvania games that you can play before the release of Hollow Knight Silksong.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Best Metroidvania games to play while you wait for Hollow Knight Silksong
Here is a quick overview of some of the most popular Metroidvania games that you can try out while waiting for Hollow Knight Silksong:
1) Ninja Gaiden Ragebound
Ninja Gaiden Ragebound is the latest addition to the series and was released on July 31, 2025. The game features a classic art style with addictive impact frames during combat. The game offers various types of combat scenarios, be it melee or ranged, and challenging boss fights. It is story-driven and takes the player on the journey of the protagonist, who must take up arms to protect his hometown from merciless monsters. Apart from being a newer title, it can provide the perfect warm-up for players before the release of Silksong.
2) Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is a game that was released in 2019 and has accrued a lot of positive reviews throughout its lifetime. The game provides a wide variety of terrain and puzzles alongside fast-paced fights against different enemies. It has a unique gameplay experience as you can switch your character into different forms and utilize their abilities to get through different levels. Moreover, the world is rich and filled with magical items to loot, which provides you with a new route into the epic adventure.
3) Salt and Sanctuary
Salt and Sanctuary is an older title, released in 2016, with a gloomy setting and a fitting art style to portray the perilous island where the protagonist must fight evil to survive. The game has quite a bit of gore that is featured in the brutal fights you must emerge victorious from. The game offers you the choice to craft and discover your own weapons, and to pave your path through a cursed realm and forgotten ruins.
Also read: Hollow Knight Silksong release date: The wait is almost over!
4) Blasphemous 2
Blasphemous 2 was released in August 2023 and is one of the more challenging platform-based action-adventure titles. The scenery is gruesome as the protagonist has to go through countless battles and defeat the nightmares that plague the world as the sole survivor. The combat system includes upgrading abilities and performing execution moves on the monsters that lie in the path. This 2D world also offers ample amount of exploration with hidden paths that you can discover.
5) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a part of the classic franchise and introduces the Metroidvania style in its fast-paced platform adventure. You can perform devastating combat combos in the game with the protagonist’s ability to bend time and space to your will. The world contains vicious monsters and traps alongside boss monsters. It was released in August 2024 and features a modern art style with smooth transitions and challenging fights.
6) Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight is a prequel to the upcoming Silksong title by Team Cherry that was released in February 2017. This is a perfect title for fans who wish to revisit the classic title and warm up for the new game before it releases by practicing the various puzzles and fights. The game contains multiple levels and a massive labyrinth that you can explore while defeating strange monsters throughout the journey.
Read more: Is Silksong a sequel to Hollow Knight?
7) Nine Sols
Nine Sols was released in May 2024 and has some of the most positive reviews in the entire genre. It is a difficult game that provides you with the option to go through a massive tree of upgrades for the skills. The Japanese art style is a striking feature of the overall visuals that breathe life into the game and its storyline. As the hero of the story, you will need to go through numerous obstacles and defeat the bosses while utilizing all your skills in combos. The fast-paced dodge-and-weave combat of the title can help you sharpen your skills and prepare you for the upcoming Hollow Knight Silksong game.
Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- Do you need to play Hollow Knight before starting Hollow Knight Silksong?
- 5 things you might have missed from the Hollow Knight Silksong special announcement
- Can you play Hollow Knight Silksong on Xbox Game Pass?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.