Hollow Knight Silksong’s official soundtrack possibly teases new bosses

The official soundtrack for Hollow Knight Silksong might have teased some of the new bosses in the game ahead of its release. The official soundtrack composed by Christopher Larkin contains 52 new tracks, offering over two hours of listening time. Some of these tracks have interesting names that possibly correspond to certain new bosses.
Hollow Knight Silksong's official soundtrack is available for purchase at $11.99, although it releases at the same time as the game itself, at 7:00 AM PDT on September 4, 2025. Here is a look at all the supposed new bosses that the OST might have teased.
Hollow Knight Silksong OST might have teased some of the new bosses
Hollow Knight Silksong's official soundtrack contains 52 new tracks, as revealed on Steam. Skongers will easily recognize some of them as the area-tracks for some of the existing names. On the other hand, some of the track names also seem to correspond to new bosses, ones that were unheard of in the previous Hollow Knight title.
Here are some new bosses that the Silksong OST might have teased:
- Bell Beast
- Last Judge
- Skarrsinger Karmelita
- Crust King Khann
- Clover Dancers
- Tormented Trobbio
- Lost Lace
- Sister of the Void
Other than the new bosses, Lace also seems to be making a return in Silksong, and even has a designated soundtrack. It seems that Hornet will have multiple clashes with Lace as well, since she appears in two different arenas in the reveal trailer. This might also possibly relate to Lost Lace, which might be a new variant or form of this character.
