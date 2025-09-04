  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Hollow Knight Silksong’s official soundtrack possibly teases new bosses

Hollow Knight Silksong’s official soundtrack possibly teases new bosses

By Anindit Sinha
Modified Sep 04, 2025 06:14 GMT
Hollow Knight Silksong
The soundtrack might have teased some new bosses (Image via Team Cherry)

The official soundtrack for Hollow Knight Silksong might have teased some of the new bosses in the game ahead of its release. The official soundtrack composed by Christopher Larkin contains 52 new tracks, offering over two hours of listening time. Some of these tracks have interesting names that possibly correspond to certain new bosses.

Ad

Hollow Knight Silksong's official soundtrack is available for purchase at $11.99, although it releases at the same time as the game itself, at 7:00 AM PDT on September 4, 2025. Here is a look at all the supposed new bosses that the OST might have teased.

Hollow Knight Silksong OST might have teased some of the new bosses

Bell Beast as shown in the trailers (Image via Team Cherry)
Bell Beast as shown in the trailers (Image via Team Cherry)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Hollow Knight Silksong's official soundtrack contains 52 new tracks, as revealed on Steam. Skongers will easily recognize some of them as the area-tracks for some of the existing names. On the other hand, some of the track names also seem to correspond to new bosses, ones that were unheard of in the previous Hollow Knight title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are some new bosses that the Silksong OST might have teased:

  • Bell Beast
  • Last Judge
  • Skarrsinger Karmelita
  • Crust King Khann
  • Clover Dancers
  • Tormented Trobbio
  • Lost Lace
  • Sister of the Void

Other than the new bosses, Lace also seems to be making a return in Silksong, and even has a designated soundtrack. It seems that Hornet will have multiple clashes with Lace as well, since she appears in two different arenas in the reveal trailer. This might also possibly relate to Lost Lace, which might be a new variant or form of this character.

Ad

Also read: Who is Hornet? Hollow Knight Silksong protagonist's lore explored

For more articles on Hollow Knight Silksong, check out the following:

About the author
Anindit Sinha

Anindit Sinha

A software developer by day and hardcore gamer at night, Anindit Sinha has always been fascinated by all things digital. As an Esports & Gaming writer for Sportskeeda, he covers Pokemon, competitive first-person shooters, Sea of Thieves, and Palworld. He has also interviewed of one of the developers of Pokemon Vortex, a popular web-based Pokemon game that is going strong till this date.

His passion for gaming was sparked when a teacher gifted him his first game, Project IGI, for doing well in computer class. However, Counter-Strike was the game that brought out his competitive side, after which he also indulged in LAN and online tournaments.

His most memorable stint came during a clutch moment against a very popular team during the AMD ESL India Qualifiers for Rainbow Six Siege in 2019. He ardently follows Shroud and the old NiP esports team. While the latter is his favorite team from CS 1.6 days, he considers the former to be a mechanically gifted player whose calmness and humbleness inspired Anindit’s approach.

Anindit believes in sourcing information from a variety of sources and cross-checking it via multiple avenues to ensure complete accuracy. When away from the screen, Anindit likes to keep his body fit by regularly going to the gym, doing adventure sports, and reading horror, fantasy and sci-fi books.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Anindit Sinha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications