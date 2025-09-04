Do you need PSN account to play Hollow Knight Silksong?

Yes, you will need a PSN account to play Hollow Knight Silksong if you’re buying it on PlayStation consoles, either PS4 or PS5. You must have the account to purchase the game from the PlayStation Store. Setting up the account is free, and you don’t need a paid PlayStation Plus subscription because Silksong is a single-player game.

Ad

However, if you plan to play it on Xbox (including Game Pass), Nintendo Switch, or Steam, you don’t need a PSN account at all.

How to create a PSN account to play Hollow Knight Silksong

Head over to the website and create the account (Image via PlayStation)

Once Hollow Knight Silksong finally lands, players will have plenty of options on where to grab it. For PlayStation players, here’s how to get your PSN account ready if you don’t already have one.

Ad

Trending

On a web browser:

Head to Account Management and choose Create New Account. Enter your details and preferences, then continue through the prompts. Verify your email using the link sent to your inbox.

On PS5:

From the home screen, select your profile picture. Go to Switch User > Add User > Get Started. Pick Create an Account on the sign-in screen and fill in the information. Verify your email address.

On PS4:

Hold the PS button, open the quick menu, then choose Power > Switch User > New User > Create a User. Follow the prompts and complete the registration. Finish by verifying your email.

Ad

The account can be used across both PS4 and PS5, meaning your trophies, friends list, and even PlayStation Plus (if you subscribe later) will carry over between consoles.

Buying Hollow Knight Silksong on different platforms

PS store (Image via PlayStation)

Once Hollow Knight Silksong finally lands, players will have plenty of options on where to grab it. The sequel will be available digitally on:

Ad

It’s also important to mention that even with its lengthy development time, Team Cherry ensured older consoles would not be neglected. Silksong will launch on both current and previous-gen systems. The only platform missing is the Wii U, which was initially promised during its Kickstarter but will not be released.

How much does Hollow Knight Silksong cost?

In a time where new games often push prices to $70 or even $80, Silksong is holding steady at $19.99. For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, it’s even better as the game will be available on the service from day one, meaning no extra cost at all.

Ad

The only version you won’t be able to play right away is the physical edition. That’s expected later, with reports suggesting a 2026 release window for boxed copies.

That's everything on the PSN account for Hollow Knight: Silksong. For more game-related content, make sure to follow Spotskeeda.

Check out: Who is Hornet? Hollow Knight Silksong protagonist's lore explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.