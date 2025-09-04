Hollow Knight Silksong cannot add to cart error on Steam: Possible reasons and fixes explored

The Hollow Knight Silksong cannot add to cart error on Steam is stopping players from downloading the game en masse. The title was released on September 4, 2025, and it instantly broke Steam. The gaming platform crashed for many, and as of now, when it loads, it does not allow players to purchase the game and begin playing.

On that note, this article will discuss the Hollow Knight Silksong cannot add to cart error on Steam and suggest some possible fixes for the problem.

Hollow Knight Silksong cannot add to cart error on Steam: Possible fixes and reasons explained

Silksong cart error on Steam (Image via Steam)

The most obvious reason for the error is that Steam has become overwhelmed. Hollow Knight Silksong is a highly anticipated title, and with millions of fans trying to purchase it, the gaming platform crashed and began glitching or showing errors.

There are a few fixes for this error. Here are some of them.

Restart your system

The most obvious fix for the Hollow Knight Silksong cannot add to cart error on Steam is to restart your entire system. Sign out of Steam and close the app, then shut down your PC and restart it. You may even restart your router.

Next, once you're PC boots up again, sign into Steam and check the game to see if you can add it to your cart now. This approach has worked out for many and is often a solid fix for such issues.

Flush your DNS

If the restart method does not work, the next thing you may want to do is flush your DNS. The Domain Name System cache is essentially a register for IP addresses of various webpages. Clearing this cache makes your PC collect fresh memory of IP addresses, refreshing the connection in the process. Here's how you can do it yourself:

Go to your Windows Search option and type in "CMD."

This will open up the Command Prompt, where you must right-click and select "Run As Administrator."

Next, input the following commands one at a time: ipconfig /release, ipconfig /flushdns, ipconfig /renew.

As you can see, there are three different commands. Run each one and let the PC process the IP information. These commands will flush your DNS cache and also renew your connection.

Next, go to Steam and try adding the game to your cart.

Using this method should ideally help you get rid of the Hollow Knight Silksong cannot add to cart error on Steam.

If the issue persists, you can try removing all of Steam's data. The next segment will explain how.

Steam data reset

Steam crashed when Hollow Knight Silksong was released (Image via Steam)

Go to your local file where the Steam app is located. For many, this would mean going to the C Drive. Follow these steps:

Click on "This PC" from your home screen.

Next, go to the C Drive or C Volume.

Here, find the folder titled "Steam."

This should be Steam's local file on your PC. Delete everything there except for the Steam (.exe) app and the Steamapp folder.

Once you've done so, run the Steam application (.exe) and try adding the game to your cart.

This method deletes all of Steam's assets except for your downloaded games and the Steam app itself. It may work and help you deal with the Hollow Knight Silksong cannot add to cart error on Steam.

