Hollow Knight players diving in en masse for one more time before Silksong release date 

Before Silksong's release, the original Hollow Knight has suddenly reached an all-time high player count on Steam. Hollow Knight Silksong will finally see the light of day on September 4, 2025, after years of being a mythical entity. Most fans have already played the original title, although it is never too late to go for another run, to relive the Silent Knight's journey once again before Hornet takes over.
If you have not played Hollow Knight, you should definitely play it before Silksong releases. And with that sentiment, a lot of players, old or new, seem to have started their journey in Hallownest to defeat the Pale King.
Hollow Knight records all-time high player count on Steam
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Hollow Knight has recorded more than 23,000 concurrent players on Steam in August 2025, an all-time high count for the game. More than eight years after its initial release, Team Cherry's crowning metroidvania title seems to have come back from the dead, this time beating its previous player count record from May 2022.
Note that this count is only on Steam, and Hollow Knight is also available on Xbox Game Pass. This could potentially hint at a higher player count still, since a substantial number of players have the Game Pass subscription.
Over the years, Hollow Knight has generally maintained a stable player count, consistently ranging between 8,000 and 12,000 active players. The sudden surge in player count appears to be a direct result of Silksong's confirmed release date, which is just over two weeks away.
Whether it is the veterans recapping their journey, or new Skongers joining the foray - it goes on to show just how hotly anticipated Hollow Knight Silksong was. Although the game is not currently available for pre-orders, you can add it to your wishlist on Steam to be notified when it becomes available for purchase.
For more articles, check out the following:
- 5 things you might have missed from the Silksong special announcement
- 5 reasons to play Hollow Knight before Silksong
- Can you play Hollow Knight Silksong on Xbox Game Pass?
- All Hollow Knight Bosses Tier List - How to defeat, rewards, and more
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.