Hollow Knight players diving in en masse for one more time before Silksong release date 

Before Silksong's release, the original Hollow Knight has suddenly reached an all-time high player count on Steam. Hollow Knight Silksong will finally see the light of day on September 4, 2025, after years of being a mythical entity. Most fans have already played the original title, although it is never too late to go for another run, to relive the Silent Knight's journey once again before Hornet takes over.

Ad

If you have not played Hollow Knight, you should definitely play it before Silksong releases. And with that sentiment, a lot of players, old or new, seem to have started their journey in Hallownest to defeat the Pale King.

Hollow Knight records all-time high player count on Steam

The game has broken its previous player-count record (Image via steamDB)

Hollow Knight has recorded more than 23,000 concurrent players on Steam in August 2025, an all-time high count for the game. More than eight years after its initial release, Team Cherry's crowning metroidvania title seems to have come back from the dead, this time beating its previous player count record from May 2022.

Ad

Trending

Note that this count is only on Steam, and Hollow Knight is also available on Xbox Game Pass. This could potentially hint at a higher player count still, since a substantial number of players have the Game Pass subscription.

Over the years, Hollow Knight has generally maintained a stable player count, consistently ranging between 8,000 and 12,000 active players. The sudden surge in player count appears to be a direct result of Silksong's confirmed release date, which is just over two weeks away.

Ad

Whether it is the veterans recapping their journey, or new Skongers joining the foray - it goes on to show just how hotly anticipated Hollow Knight Silksong was. Although the game is not currently available for pre-orders, you can add it to your wishlist on Steam to be notified when it becomes available for purchase.

For more articles, check out the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anindit Sinha A software developer by day and hardcore gamer at night, Anindit Sinha has always been fascinated by all things digital. As an Esports & Gaming writer for Sportskeeda, he covers Pokemon, competitive first-person shooters, Sea of Thieves, and Palworld. He has also interviewed of one of the developers of Pokemon Vortex, a popular web-based Pokemon game that is going strong till this date.



His passion for gaming was sparked when a teacher gifted him his first game, Project IGI, for doing well in computer class. However, Counter-Strike was the game that brought out his competitive side, after which he also indulged in LAN and online tournaments.



His most memorable stint came during a clutch moment against a very popular team during the AMD ESL India Qualifiers for Rainbow Six Siege in 2019. He ardently follows Shroud and the old NiP esports team. While the latter is his favorite team from CS 1.6 days, he considers the former to be a mechanically gifted player whose calmness and humbleness inspired Anindit’s approach.



Anindit believes in sourcing information from a variety of sources and cross-checking it via multiple avenues to ensure complete accuracy. When away from the screen, Anindit likes to keep his body fit by regularly going to the gym, doing adventure sports, and reading horror, fantasy and sci-fi books. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.