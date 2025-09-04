Best Hollow Knight Silksong settings for Nintendo Switch 2

Hollow Knight Silksong is finally available, much to the excitement of fans who have been waiting for it since the success of the previous installment of the series from 2017. The new action-platformer title has been released on handhelds like the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch, and the Steam Deck, as well as on other gaming platforms.

Like its prequel, Silksong is not demanding on your hardware. So, there would be absolutely no issues running the new title on your Switch 2. There are very few settings to tweak for this game on the handheld, but they're necessary if you want to get the best performance and visual experience while playing it.

This guide looks into the best Nintendo Switch 2 settings for Hollow Knight Silksong.

The best settings for Hollow Knight Silksong on Nintendo Switch 2

Hollow Knight Silksong runs smoothly on the Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Team Cherry)

The new Hollow Knight sequel looks and runs incredibly well on the Switch 2. It shows a stable framerate of around 60 FPS with the default settings. There are no graphics settings available on the Nintendo handheld, so performance is pretty much fixed. Luckily, with Silksong being a less-demanding title, you don't have to worry about seeing performance-related issues during gameplay.

However, there are other things you can change, like the "Game" and "Audio" settings, which depend on your personal preference. We recommend that you turn on TV Mode Frame Rate if you generally use your Nintendo device in docked mode. This way, the game churns out higher performance, matching its framerate to the refresh rate of your TV or monitor. With this, you might see framerates of up to 120 FPS.

Here are the best settings for running the game on the Nintendo Switch 2:

Game settings

Language: English

English Camera Shake: On

On HUD Appearance: Large

Large TV Mode Frame Rate: Off

Audio settings

Master Volume: 10

10 Sound Volume: 10

10 Music Volume: 10

10 Hero Voice: On

That's about it for the best Silksong settings on the Nintendo Switch 2. Using these, you should be able to see stable performance on the handheld device.

