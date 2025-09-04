Understanding how to heal in Hollow Knight Silksong is all about learning to use Hornet's Bind ability and managing the Silk resource. Unlike the Knight in Hollow Knight, the protagonist is able to heal differently, and understanding the minor trade-offs is important to staying alive in harder fights.

Ad

Just like in the first game, benches are safe spaces where Hornet can fully regen health and save the game. They also act as save points and recovery points, so they are definitely your safest way to reset before continuing. With that covered, let’s break down how to heal in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to heal in Hollow Knight Silksong, explained

Unlike the Knight, who could heal in small increments, Hornet has to commit all of her Silk at once, so picking the right moment is critical (Image via Team Cherry)

Hornet’s main healing method is called Bind, which you trigger by holding A on PC or Xbox. The animation is noticeably quicker than the Knight’s healing in the original Hollow Knight, but it consumes the entire Silk spool in one go. A few things to keep in mind:

Ad

Trending

Attacking enemies fills this spool with up to nine notches, which are displayed under Hornet’s health icons. Once full, the spool glows both from the side-view and the front-facing display in the HUD.

which are displayed under Hornet’s health icons. Once full, the spool glows both from the side-view and the front-facing display in the HUD. To use Bind, you’ll need all nine notches filled. The benefit is that once spent, you’ll instantly regain three life points. Later upgrades also expand the Silk spool, letting you store more Silk than needed for Bind, so you can keep some banked for abilities while holding enough for a heal.

The benefit is that once spent, you’ll instantly regain three life points. Later upgrades also expand the Silk spool, letting you store more Silk than needed for Bind, so you can keep some banked for abilities while holding enough for a heal. One of the biggest challenges with Bind is the risk of interruption. If Hornet takes a hit while channeling her heal, the entire Silk spool is lost. That leaves her not only without the health recovery but also without Silk for her abilities, making her extremely vulnerable until she can build it back up again.

Ad

Also read: Do you need PSN account to play Hollow Knight Silksong?

Other methods to heal in Hollow Knight Silksong

Gameplay still from Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

1) Healing while moving and in mid-air

Ad

Along with the Bind method to heal in Hollow Knight Silksong, Hornet can also heal while mid-air while fighting bosses, opening up more flexible ways to recover during hectic battles, something the Knight could never pull off.

These tweaks give healing a faster feel, but at the same time, the high cost of Silk makes it a much more tactical decision.

4) Mask Shards and permanent upgrades

Another way to boost your survivability is by collecting Mask Shards. Gathering four shards increases Hornet’s maximum health by one mask. This mechanic carries over from Hollow Knight, and it was even shown during the E3 2019 Nintendo Treehouse demo, where Hornet was seen calling a Mask Shard.

Ad

Not only do shards give permanent upgrades, but collecting a full set also restores health completely.

Check out: Can you play Hollow Knight Silksong on Nintendo Switch?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.