Can you play Hollow Knight Silksong on Nintendo Switch?

After seven years in the making, Hollow Knight Silksong has officially launched as of September 4, 2025, featuring Hornet’s adventure across the new kingdom of Pharloom. Team Cherry has officially announced that the story is a sequel to the original game and will feature the same gameplay loop that Metroidvania fans have adored.
That said, many players will want to immerse themselves in the action-adventure experience via the portable consoles. Luckily for them, Hollow Knight Silksong is available on Nintendo Switch. This article further discusses the accessibility of the Metroidvania title on the handheld platform.
Is Hollow Knight Silksong available on Nintendo Switch?
Yes, Hollow Knight Silksong is finally upon us, and it is available on the original Nintendo Switch. The game can be purchased from the official digital front, the eShop, and it costs $19.99, ¥2300, or €19.99, depending on your region. Moreover, there is only one edition of the title available, which ensures a streamlined experience for the players.
Speaking of experience, fans of the franchise are aware of the original Hollow Knight lore, where the nameless warrior takes on the journey across the Harrownest. Despite being a sequel, Silksong will feature a different protagonist named Hornet. She is the daughter of Herrah the Beast, the queen of Deepnest’s Spider Tribe. As such, newcomers don't have to be versed in the actual lore.
Is Hollow Knight Silksong available on Nintendo Switch 2?
Gamescom 2025 has previously confirmed Hollow Knight Silksong for Nintendo Switch 2. With the title’s official release, players who have purchased it can additionally unlock an enhanced version on the latest hardware. The Sliksong Upgrade Pack will be available on the eShop for free.
Fans must download it separately to access some of the enhanced features, regardless of backer status.
What other platform is Hollow Knight Silksong available on?
Aside from Nintendo Switch, the sequel to Hollow Knight is currently available on the following platforms:
- PC (via Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store)
- PS4
- PS5
- Xbox Game Pass
Recommended system requirement for PC
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3470
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB), Radeon R9 380 (2GB)
- DirectX: Version 10
