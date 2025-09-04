Is Steam Payment Portal down? Hollow Knight Silksong release causes issues

Yes, the Steam Payment Portal is not working at the time of writing this article. There seems to have been a number of cases of the payment process failing to complete. The problem may be occurring due to the fresh release of Hollow Knight Silksong. It is one of the most anticipated Metroidvania titles in the community and may also be one of the highest wishlisted games on Steam.
This article will highlight the Steam Payment Portal issues arising due to the release of Hollow Knight Silksong.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The server problem may or may not be emerging for all individuals.
Did Hollow Knight Silksong cause Steam Payment Portal to crash?
The release of Team Cherry’s latest title, Hollow Knight Silksong, seems to have interfered with the Steam Payment Portal. The game is being released as a sequel to the classic 2017 release Hollow Knight, which has amassed a massive number of positive reviews on Steam. This classic title has managed to gain the interest of a huge number of players, and the announcement of Silksong was surrounded by a lot of hype.
Also read: Hollow Knight Silksong System Requirements
The release of Hollow Knight Silksong may have flooded the gates of Steam and caused its payment portal to take a hit. This is a problem that can occur due to massive user loads and likely block any attempts to purchase the game. Although it seems to be a hindrance at this time, blocking payments is usually a precautionary step that the client adopts to avoid any mishaps.
How to possibly fix Steam Payment Portal not working
There are a few workarounds that fans can try out and potentially fix the Steam Payment Portal not working error:
- Restart the Steam client. If the client refuses to load, you may need to wait a few minutes before it takes you to the landing page. Once this is done, you can revisit your wishlist or cart to try and proceed to checkout and purchase Hollow Knight Silksong. A soft reboot of the client can sometimes help solve underlying issues.
- Check your internet connection for any issues. An unstable connection can potentially cause the Steam client to block payments. A quick restart of your network modem can provide you with a fresh connection and possibly help in completing the game’s purchase.
- Restart your system to make sure that you are entering a fresh session. This is a general solution that you can try for most errors. While this might delay your purchase of Hollow Knight Silksong by a few minutes, it might just be enough for the client to handle the bulk of users and provide you with a smooth checkout experience.
It is important to note that these are not official fixes and will probably not work for every individual. Fans can keep an eye out for the official channels to get more information on the Steam Payment Portal being fixed.
