Hollow Knight Silksong was released today, September 4, 2025. It's available on handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, as well as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Just like its predecessor, Silksong is not very demanding and can run quite well even on low-end setups. Thus, it should be perfect on a moderately powerful handheld like the Steam Deck.

That said, it is always recommended that you tweak the game settings to get the best performance on your device. This guide will look into the best settings for the Hollow Knight Silksong on the Steam Deck.

The best settings for Hollow Knight Silksong on Steam Deck

Hollow Knight Silksong looks incredible on the Steam Deck (Image via Team Cherry)

The new Hollow Knight sequel, Silksong, comfortably runs on the Steam Deck at the max resolution of 800p. Even with "Normal" effects and "High" blur quality settings, the game churns out a stable framerate close to 60 FPS.

There's not much to be tweaked in the settings, as there aren't many graphically advanced elements in the game. That said, we recommend turning off VSync; while it could potentially prevent screen tearing, it also introduces input lag and stuttering.

Here are the best settings for running the game on the Steam Deck:

Resolution: 1280 x 800 @ 60 Hz

1280 x 800 @ 60 Hz Full Screen: Borderless

Borderless VSync: Off

Off Particle Effects: Normal

Normal Blur Quality: High

High Frame Rate Cap: On

On Brightness: As per preference

With the provided settings, you should be able to achieve around 60 FPS in the game on your Steam Deck. One of the best things about Hollow Knight games is that they aren't very demanding in terms of hardware requirements.

Thus, Silksong can run at higher resolutions and settings even on very low-end devices. Furthermore, this also means you should be able to see similar performance in the game on most other handhelds in the market.

