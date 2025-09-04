How big is Hollow Knight Silksong on PC?

Hollow Knight Silksong has finally been released on PC, and the hype has been so massive that many players are even struggling to launch Steam. Being one of the most anticipated games in a long time, it has held the record for most wishlists on Steam for over a year. What makes this release even more exciting is that there were no pre-orders or early access available, so all players are jumping in together for the first time.With all the hype surrounding its launch, many might be wondering about the file size of the game on PC. Interestingly, all the versions are just under 8 GB. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the PC version of Hollow Knight Silksong.What is the size of Hollow Knight Silksong on PC?Hollow Knight Silksong has been released first on PC before arriving on other platforms. Overall, the game is going to be available for PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.Here's the file size breakdown for PC:WindowsDownload size: 2.07 GBSize after installation: 7.56 GBmacOSDownload size: 2.08 GBSize after installation: 7.61 GBLinuxDownload size: 2.09 GBSize after installation: 7.58 GBOverall, Silksong is a lightweight game that won't take up much storage on your system. Despite its small size, it has managed to pack in a ton of content, featuring over 200 enemies and more than 40 bosses, and its map is significantly larger than that of the first game, Hollow Knight.Hollow Knight Silksong system requirementsSilksong is not a very demanding game, so even those with low- and mid-spec PCs can jump in without any issues. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for the title:Minimum requirementsProcessor: Intel Core i3-3240, AMD FX-4300Memory: 4 GB RAMGraphics: GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB), Radeon HD 7750 (1GB)DirectX: Version 10Storage: 8 GB available spaceRecommended requirementsProcessor: Intel Core i3-3240, AMD FX-4300Memory: 4 GB RAMGraphics: GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB), Radeon HD 7750 (1GB)DirectX: Version 10Storage: 8 GB available spaceRead more related articles here:Do you need PSN account to play Silksong?Silksong crashes Steam: is the storefront back yet?Who is Hornet? Silksong protagonist's lore exploredIs Silksong a sequel to Hollow Knight?Will there be a physical edition release of Silksong?