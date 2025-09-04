Should you play Hollow Knight Silksong on a controller or keyboard and mouse?

Few indie games have managed to generate the same level of hype as Hollow Knight by Team Cherry, which they are following up on the success with the new Hollow Knight Silksong. Fans are eager to experience Hornet’s new journey, featuring new challenging bosses, fluid combat, and a world brimming with secrets. But before setting foot into this platforming world, there’s one question many players are already asking themselves that whether to play it with a controller or keyboard and mouse?

Like the first Hollow Knight, Silksong is a fast-paced action-platformer demanding precision and quick reflexes. How you control Hornet can significantly impact your experience, especially in combat-heavy situations.

Is Hollow Knight Silksong better with a controller than keyboard and mouse?

For most players, a controller will feel like the natural fit for playing Hollow Knight Silksong. The game’s design emphasizes fluid movement, aerial acrobatics, and tight platforming mechanics that benefit from the smooth input of an analog stick. Dash chains, pogo strikes, and precise wall jumps generally feel more comfortable with thumbsticks and responsive face buttons. Moreover, it's also the preferred setup for most Hollow Knight speedrunners and veterans.

Hollow Knight Silksong gameplay (Image via Team Cherry)

That being said, keyboard and mouse aren't exactly unplayable. Some PC gamers prefer the sharper directional control offered by the arrow or the WASD keys. Inputs can feel snappier for those who are already accustomed to platformers on keyboard, and the ability to remap keys allows players to customize controls to their liking. However, the lack of analog movement with keyboard and mouse would require more practice to perform in-game actions like the feathering jumps or fine aerial adjustments.

Ultimately, the choice is down to a player’s familiarity and comfort. If you enjoyed the first game on a keyboard and mouse, sticking to that for Silksong would be the most comfortable choice. However, it does require more time to master some in-game moves.

In the end, both control choices will let you enjoy the newly released Hollow Knight Silksong. If it were your first time, and you want to get the best out of the game mechanics, then the controller should be the best choice to play this action-platformer.

