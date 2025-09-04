How long does it take to beat Hollow Knight Silksong?

Hollow Knight Silksong is not a very short game, and it might take you quite a while to beat it completely. Just moments after its launch, Silksong already has more than 100,000 players active on Steam alone. This huge surge of players also caused Steam to crash, and many gamers are still unable to purchase the game. In case you did manage to buy it, you might want to know how long it will take to beat Hollow Knight Silksong.
On average, it will take you 25 hours to beat Hollow Knight Silksong. That said, your playstyle will also greatly determine how much time you actually need to beat the game. Metroidvania titles are known for their speedrun possibilities, and you might even beat the entire game in under five hours if you are skilful enough.
Hollow Knight Silksong completion times explored
As mentioned earlier, your playstyle ultimately determines how long it will take you to beat Hollow Knight Silksong. Here is how long you are likely to spend in order to beat Silksong based on your style:
- Average: 25 hours
- Speedrun: less than 5 hours
- Completionist: 30 hours
Silksong has over 40 bosses, as revealed by Team Cherry during their official trailer. The number is similar to that of the original Hollow Knight, which you can beat in around 25 hours on average. Hence, you will need around the same amount of time to beat Hollow Knight Silksong.
If you want to speedrun Hollow Knight Silksong, it is possible to do it in under five hours. The game has a special Speedrunner achievement where you need to finish the entire game in under five hours. Since Team Cherry deems it possible to do in five hours, you can likely do it in much less time once you are acquainted with the map properly.
Finally, for a completionist run, you will likely need around 30 hours. This too, is related to a special Speed Completion achievement where you will need to 100% the game in under 30 hours. However, it is unlikely that you will be able to do this on your first run, since you will need to know the bosses and their patterns by heart, and also memorize every inch of the map.
