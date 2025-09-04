What happens if you die in Hollow Knight Silksong?

Dying in Hollow Knight Silksong works a little differently compared to the first game. In the previous title, death meant losing your Geo and Soul, and you had to fight your own Shade to recover them. While many players used to call this mechanic punishing, it was an important part of the game's identity. In Silksong, however, things are quite different. The Hornet leaves behind a Silk Cocoon where she dies.
On that note, here's everything there is to know about dying in Hollow Knight Silksong.
What happens when you die in Hollow Knight Silksong?
In Hollow Knight Silksong, the Hornet leaves behind a Silk Cocoon at the spot where she dies. In the 2019 demo, this cocoon was empty when broken, meaning no resources were restored. However, the final version of the game restores Hornet's Silk when the cocoon breaks, acting as a valuable emergency refill for tough battles.
When you die in-game, you spawn back to the last bench you rested in, and the game saves your progress automatically. Note that you lose the Rosaries when you die, but it is preventable. To avoid losing them, tie them with a Rosary String. However, you must break the string to use the Rosaries again.
Dying in this game is significantly less punishing than in Hollow Knight, but it's still meaningful. Instead of fighting your Shade, you are supposed to manage your Silk and Rosaries, which gives the system more flexibility.
How to restore Silk in Hollow Knight Silksong
There are multiple ways to recover and fully charge the Silk meter in Silksong:
- Attack enemies: Each successful hit on an enemy restores a small amount of Silk.
- Strike Silk Spindles: Silk Spindles are scattered across the world - you can hit them a limited number of times to restore Silk.
- Break Silk Webs: You may occasionally find glowing white webs in the environment - destroying them can restore Silk once per web.
