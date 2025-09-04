Hollow Knight Silksong trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

There are a total of 52 Hollow Knight Silksong trophies and achievements for you to collect. Some of these will be unlocked as you progress through the game, while others will require you to complete certain challenges. Team Cherry's latest metroidvania project gives you several trophies that are also dependent on your choices
Let's take a look at all of the Hollow Knight Silksong trophies and achievements.
All 52 Hollow Knight Silksong trophies and achievements
Here are all 52 Hollow Knight Silksong trophies for you to collect:
- Equipped: Acquire your first tool
- Bound: Bind your first Silk Skill
- Restored: Acquire two Spool Fragments
- Granted: Grant your first wish
- Resident: Acquire your own Bellhome
- Harmonious: Learn the Citadel's Three-Bell Song
- Liberated: Defeat the Bell Beast
- Last Dance: Defeat the Cogwork Dancers
- Pharloom's Welcome: Defeat Lace in Deep Docks
- White Knight: Defeat Lace in the Cradle
- Tradedian: Defeat Trobbio
- Fanatic: Defeat Widow
- Claimed: Acquire your first Crest
- Protected: Acquire 4 Mask Shards
- Flea Finder: Rescue half of Pharloom's lost Fleas
- Keen Hunter: Grant Nuu's Wish
- Transported: Open all of the Citadel's Ventrica Stations
- Extended: Acquire all Spool Fragments
- Connected: Open all of Pharloom's Bellways
- Judge: Defeat the Last Judge
- Servant: Defeat Fourth Chorus
- Glutton: Satiate the Grand Gourmand
- Trail's End: Grant Shakra's Wish
- Consumed: Claim All Crest
- Cartographer: Acquire a Map of Each Area
- Bonded: Learn the Beastling's Call
- Heretic: Defeat the First Sinner
- Grey Ghost: Defeat Phantom
- Weaver Queen: Defeat Grand Mother Silk and bind her power
- Masked: Acquire All Mask Shards
- Regenerated: Acquire All Silk Hearts
- Woven: Bind all Silk Skills
- Snared Silk: Defeat Grand Mother Wish and entrap her with the Soul snare
- Arsenal: Acquire all Tools
- Completion: Achieve 100 percent game completion and finish the game
- Fleafriend: Rescue all of Pharloom's lost Fleas and receive their final gift
- True Hunter: Receive the Hunter's Memento
- Speedrunner: Complete the Game in under 5 hours
- Speed Completion: Achieve 100 percent and finish the game under 30 hours
- Steel Soul: Finish the game in Steel Soul mode
- Steel Heart: Achieve 100 percent and finish the game in Steal Soul mode
- Tyrant: Defeat Crust King Khann
- Seed: Defeat Nyleth
- Lamenters: Defeat Clover Dancers
- Diva: Defeat Skarrsinger Karmelita
- Twisted Child: Defeat Grand Mother Silk when cursed
- Sister of the Void: Defeat Lost Lace and free Pharloom
- Entwined: Bind Eva
- Hero's Call: Defeat Lost Garmond
- Passing of the Age: Grant The Herald's wish
- Fatal Resolve: Defeat Pintress
- Remembrance: Claim the Everbloom within a distant memory
That covers all of the Hollow Knight Silksong trophies and achievements.
