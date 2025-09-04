Hollow Knight Silksong trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

There are a total of 52 Hollow Knight Silksong trophies and achievements for you to collect. Some of these will be unlocked as you progress through the game, while others will require you to complete certain challenges. Team Cherry's latest metroidvania project gives you several trophies that are also dependent on your choices

Ad

Let's take a look at all of the Hollow Knight Silksong trophies and achievements.

All 52 Hollow Knight Silksong trophies and achievements

Here are all 52 Hollow Knight Silksong trophies for you to collect:

Ad

Trending

Equipped: Acquire your first tool

Bound: Bind your first Silk Skill

Restored: Acquire two Spool Fragments

Also Read: How to fix Hollow Knight Silksong not working on PC

Granted: Grant your first wish

Resident: Acquire your own Bellhome

Harmonious: Learn the Citadel's Three-Bell Song

Liberated: Defeat the Bell Beast

Last Dance: Defeat the Cogwork Dancers

Pharloom's Welcome: Defeat Lace in Deep Docks

White Knight: Defeat Lace in the Cradle

Tradedian: Defeat Trobbio

Fanatic: Defeat Widow

Claimed: Acquire your first Crest

Protected: Acquire 4 Mask Shards

Flea Finder: Rescue half of Pharloom's lost Fleas

Keen Hunter: Grant Nuu's Wish

Transported: Open all of the Citadel's Ventrica Stations

Extended: Acquire all Spool Fragments

Connected: Open all of Pharloom's Bellways

Judge: Defeat the Last Judge

Servant: Defeat Fourth Chorus

Glutton: Satiate the Grand Gourmand

Trail's End: Grant Shakra's Wish

Consumed: Claim All Crest

Cartographer: Acquire a Map of Each Area

Bonded: Learn the Beastling's Call

Heretic: Defeat the First Sinner

Grey Ghost: Defeat Phantom

Ad

Also Read: How to heal in Hollow Knight Silksong

Weaver Queen: Defeat Grand Mother Silk and bind her power

Masked: Acquire All Mask Shards

Regenerated: Acquire All Silk Hearts

Woven: Bind all Silk Skills

Snared Silk: Defeat Grand Mother Wish and entrap her with the Soul snare

Arsenal: Acquire all Tools

Completion: Achieve 100 percent game completion and finish the game

Fleafriend: Rescue all of Pharloom's lost Fleas and receive their final gift

True Hunter: Receive the Hunter's Memento

Speedrunner: Complete the Game in under 5 hours

Speed Completion: Achieve 100 percent and finish the game under 30 hours

Steel Soul: Finish the game in Steel Soul mode

Steel Heart: Achieve 100 percent and finish the game in Steal Soul mode

Tyrant: Defeat Crust King Khann

Seed: Defeat Nyleth

Lamenters: Defeat Clover Dancers

Diva: Defeat Skarrsinger Karmelita

Twisted Child: Defeat Grand Mother Silk when cursed

Sister of the Void: Defeat Lost Lace and free Pharloom

Entwined: Bind Eva

Hero's Call: Defeat Lost Garmond

Passing of the Age: Grant The Herald's wish

Fatal Resolve: Defeat Pintress

Remembrance: Claim the Everbloom within a distant memory

That covers all of the Hollow Knight Silksong trophies and achievements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.