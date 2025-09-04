  • home icon
Hollow Knight Silksong not working on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Sep 04, 2025 16:17 GMT
Possible fixes and reasons explored for Hollow Knight Silksong not working on PC (Image via Team Cherry)
Hollow Knight Silksong has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, but some players are experiencing issues with the game not working on PC. In addition to occasional Steam server problems, the surge in demand has made it difficult for some players to even purchase the game.

Even after a successful purchase, the game may still fail to run due to issues such as corrupted files, third-party overlays, and other factors.

In this article, we will provide some basic workarounds for players encountering problems with Hollow Knight Silksong not working on PC.

Note: These are possible fixes and are not guaranteed to work.

How to potentially fix Hollow Knight Silksong not working on PC issue

If Hollow Knight Silksong is not working on your PC, you can try the workarounds listed below to possibly resolve the issue.

Please note that the current Steam Payment Portal issue preventing some players from purchasing the game does not yet have a fix. You will need to wait patiently until the servers stabilize before you can add the game to your library. The fixes mentioned here apply only after you have successfully purchased the game, but are unable to launch it.

1) Restart your PC

Sometimes the simplest solution works best. Restarting your system can resolve temporary glitches that may occur right after downloading a new game. A quick reboot may allow Silksong to run properly.

2) Verify game files

Corrupted or missing files, even small ones, can stop the game from working. This can happen due to an unstable internet connection or interruptions during download. Steam offers a built-in option to verify and repair game files:

  • Open your Steam Library.
  • Right-click on Hollow Knight Silksong and select Properties.
  • Go to the Installed Files tab.
  • Click Verify Integrity of Game Files.

3) Install missing system libraries

Make sure essential system libraries like Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable and DirectX are installed. If they are missing, download and install them to ensure compatibility.

4) Disable overlays

Overlays such as Steam Overlay, Discord Overlay, or NVIDIA GeForce Experience can sometimes interfere with games and prevent them from launching. Temporarily disable these overlays and try running the game again. If it works, keep them disabled while playing.

5) Reinstall the game

If none of the above methods work, reinstalling the game may be the final solution. Since Silksong is only around 8GB in size, redownloading it should not take too long.

That covers everything there is to know about all the possible fixes you can try to resolve the “not working on PC” issue for Hollow Knight Silksong.

