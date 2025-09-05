How to get Drifter's Cloak in Hollow Knight Silksong

If you are wondering how to get the Drifter's Cloak in Hollow Knight Silksong, then we've got you covered. If you have already started playing the game, then you might wonder why you can't escape the Far Fields easily. The lurking dark corners might get a little annoying if you spend enough time there, but there is a way to get out of the place, and that is by using the Drifter's Cloak.

This article will guide you through every process: what the Drifter's Cloak is, how you find it, and more in Hollow Knight Silksong.

What is the Drifter's Cloak in Hollow Knight Silksong?

The Drifter's Cloak will literally let you glide and ride winds. With this ability, you can just hold the 'X' button on your Xbox controller, and you'll be able to ride strong winds and glide. This will definitely give you the edge if you were stuck in the Far Fields for a while. However, getting the Drifter's Cloak is another task. Read below if you want to know how to get it.

How to acquire the Drifter's Cloak in Hollow Knight Silksong

In order to acquire the Drifter's Cloak in Hollow Knight Silksong, you need to complete the Flexile Spines Hunt in the Far Fields. The only way to do that is by finding the Seamstress and activating the quest. After you complete the quest, you need to return to the Seamstress, and you'll be able to get your much-desired Drifter's Cloak.

Seamstress in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry/ Accelerated Ideas on YouTube)

However, finding the Seamstress might also be a difficult task if you are already lost in the Far Fields. Here is how you can find the Seamstress:

How to find the Seamstress in Hollow Knight Silksong

If you are resting in the Far Fields, go to the bottom first . Then you'll encounter some flying bugs, and that entire area is filled with hot evaporating lava .

. Then you'll encounter some flying bugs, and that entire area is . In that area, you'll see hanging ledges and a big tent that looks like a pumpkin with three big entry points.

with three big entry points. Only one is accessible. There, you'll see the Enter option. Go inside, and you'll find the Seamstress.

option. Go inside, and you'll find the Seamstress. Now you need to initiate the Flexile Spines quest. Completing the quest is also another tricky task, but don't worry, we've got you covered.

How to complete the Flexile Spines quest in Hollow Knight Silksong

To complete the Flexile Spines quest in Hollow Knight Silksong, you need to collect 25 spines from Hokers. Here is how you can collect them:

Leave the Seamstress's tent and go to the far right . There you'll find Hokers .

. There you'll find . Hokers are round-shaped creatures that have spines sticking outside of them .

. The moment you hit them, they'll fire spines at you. One Hoker carries at least 4–5 spines , so you need to find at least 5–6 Hokers.

, so you need to find at least 5–6 Hokers. Your goal is to collect a total of 25 spines. As they throw spines at you, collect them, and once your task is completed, go back to the Seamstress.

Hoker in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry/ accelerated ideas on YouTube)

Now that your task is completed, the Seamstress will grant you the Drifter's Cloak. Take your Hornet and glide past the Far Fields. Use the strong wind to fly-you won't be stuck in the abyss anymore.

