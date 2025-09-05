All Crafting Kit locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

Hollow Knight Silksong features different vendors throughout the map selling items, which you can purchase in exchange for some Rosaries. Gathering items like the Crafting Kit is crucial to progress in the game, which boasts challenging boss fights towards the end. One of the ways Hornet can triumph is by unlocking various tools and upgrading them.

The Crafting Kit in Silksong is used to refine the tools that the hunter picks up along the way. The vendors selling the essentials can be easily overlooked. As such, this location guide will help you find all the Crafting Kits in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: This article is a work in progress and will be updated once all the information is available.

What is a Crafting Kit in Hollow Knight Silksong?

Tool Pouch and Crafting Kit preview (Image via Team Cherry/ WoW Quests)

Hollow Knight Silksong’s combat is challenging and fast-paced, requiring you to be agile and use every resource at Hornet’s disposal. While tools like the Straight Pin bolster your damage, the Shard Pendant generates more rewards from defeated creatures. The tools are equally useful, and their effects can be enhanced with the help of a Crafting Kit.

Its in-game description reads:

“Crafting by claw alone produces inferior results. With this kit you can craft finer, sharper, and deadlier tools… if that is your wish.”

As of writing, the Crafting Kit in Silksong provides up to four tiers of passive enhancements, meaning you just have to keep it in your inventory. If you try to check the item, it will appear as a Tool Pouch and Crafting Kit. The dots underneath will denote how many are left to collect. To get the most effective set of tools, you should purchase all four kits.

Locations of all Crafting Kit in Hollow Knight Silksong

As specified, the Crafting Kit can be purchased from specific vendors in Pharloom. Here are their locations:

Location 1 - Forge Daughter in Deep Docks

Forge Daughter's location in Deep Docks (Image via Team Cherry/ ZaFrostPet)

During the playthrough, you will find the first Crafting Kit at Deep Docks sold by Forge Daughter. To find her, you must traverse deeper into the area, avoiding the Lace encounter. Upon reaching the Deep Docks, head down instead of going towards the boss arena.

Fight the group of enemies in the next room and exit. Next, go right and up to find a lever. Pulling it will reveal a bench and the vendor next to it. Purchase the Crafting Kit from the Forge Daughter in exchange for 180 Rosaries.

