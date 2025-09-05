How to get Silkspear skill in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Silkspear is one of the first major skills you can unlock in Hollow Knight Silksong. It allows your character to throw a needle forward with great force, dealing heavy damage. This ability is especially required when the enemies are out your melee attack range. As a beginner, finding this skill could be quite challenging.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to obtain the Silkspear skill in Hollow Knight Silksong.
How to obtain the Silkspear skill in Hollow Knight Silksong
To unlock the Silkspear, reach the northmost area of Mosshome, just above Bone Bottom, one of the first major settlements. The skill will be hidden at the very top of this area. While you won't encounter any difficult enemies here, the climbing itself is quite challenging and could take a few tries.
Before you start the journey, make sure to save the checkpoint at the bench in the Bone Bottom area. From there, carefully make your way upward to Mosshome and try to avoid as many enemies as possible to save time. Once you reach the northmost section, you will find a shrine-like statue which is interactive. Stand close to it and you will get the option to inspect it. The inspection will open a message box that reads:
"Daughter of a distand land...We who remained have waited long...Bind our strength to yours...Reclaim the future of our haunted kingdom..."
According to the lore, this is a Deadly Weaver technique, where Hornet, the game's protagonist, channels her Silk into a needle to hurl it forward with force. Unlocking this skill is important, that's the only way to open the way for the Bell Beast boss.
That’s everything you need to know about finding the Silkspear skill in Hollow Knight Silksong. While it requires patience and careful exploration, unlocking it early makes battles far more manageable.
