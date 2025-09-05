How to unlock Silkspear in Hollow Knight Silksong

Silkspear is the very first core skill you can unlock in Hollow Knight Silksong. This consumes a chunk of your silk bar to thrust forth a spear, dealing roughly twice the damage of a regular nail attack. Other than an offensive ability, the Silkspear also opens a few doors for you. For example, you'll need it to get to the Bell Beast boss, which then unlocks fast travel in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Ad

In this guide, we'll tell you where to get this Silkspear ability.

Hollow Knight Silksong - Silkspear ability location

Silkspear is located in a platforming section at the north of Mosshome. This isn't too far from your town hub bench in Bone Bottom, but the easiest reference point to follow is where Shakra the Map Merchant first appears near the Bell Beast boss location.

Ad

Trending

Towards the left is Mosshome (Image via Team Cherry)

From where Shakra is stationed, go left and take the passage upwards. You'll reach the mossy crossroads where you can see the first Bell Beast sign (pointing towards the right). From here, you need to go left.

Ad

Up ahead, there will be a projectile-spitting bug, as well as a rolling bug on the floor. You can theoretically ignore them right now, but just to be safe, deal with them first. Then, take the lowermost mossy platform the climb up above, and go left.

Climb this (Image via Team Cherry)

You'll come to a point where a mossbug is lobbing spores at you off the platform ahead. Here, you'll have to swing your nail at the right time to deflect the spore projectile. If you can do it mid-jump, you'll land on the platform - but if you get hit, you're likely getting knocked back to the floor.

Ad

Evade or deflect (Image via Team Cherry)

If you're a beginner in games like Silksong, this is a good opportunity get some practice with this, because it's not the last time you'll have to resort to this trick. That being said, you can also let one spore land, and then time your jump so that you're already next to the bug before it can throw another one. After that, nail the bug to drop it to the floor, or you can get down to finish the job if you want. In any case, you want to continue left.

Ad

Hitting the lever up ahead unlocks a path below, and you can fall through the floor and go right to find a resting bench. However, to get the Silkspear in Hollow Knight Silksong, you'll have to go up the platforms from here. Before you leave this room, there's also a string of rosaries you can collect towards the right of the passage.

The lever opens a resting bench down below (Image via Team Cherry)

Once you're in the room above, go right (taking care to dispatch the bugs along the way). After you read the etchings on the milestone, the big platform on the right will have two strings. Running through these triggers spike traps, which damage you for a notch of health. To avoid these, quickly continue running right and jump to the next plaform.

Ad

Careful with the spikes here (Image via Team Cherry)

Loop around the seciont to the right, dealing with the three enemies. There's also two rosary strings to loot here. Aftewards, go left to jump a series of platforms - and you'll reach a weaver effigy. Interacting with this unlocks the Silkspear ability in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Ad

And lo and behold (Image via Team Cherry)

You can continue left to cut a path back towards the entrace. Before you do so, there's also another silk wall towards the right (underneath the chamber where you just collected some rosaries) that you can cut through for extra loot.

Ad

In any case, now you have the Silkspear in Silksong, and pressing the skill button will now cast it towards the direction you're facing. In many fights, playing defensively will make things harder as you lengthen the chaos. Remember to use the ability every now and then to develop a habit of utilizing it.

That's all about the Silkspear and how to get it. Check out our other Hollow Knight Silksong guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.