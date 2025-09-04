Hollow Knight Silksong Act 1 Pharloom walkthrough

Hollow Knight Silksong Act 1 Pharloom is the first part of the game that you will need to complete to progress in the story. The game begins with a short cinematic with the Knight being transported in a carrier through a bridge before it collapses, sending the protagonist to the deep ends of this epic adventure world. This Metroidvania title is a sequel to the Hollow Knight game that came out in 2017.

This article will highlight a guide to get through Hollow Knight Silksong Act 1 Pharloom.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to complete Hollow Knight Silkson Act 1 Pharloom

Here is a quick overview that fans can use to complete Hollow Knight Silksong Act 1 Pharloom:

Stage 1

Hollow Knight Silksong starting area Act 1 Pharloom (Image via Youtube.com/@Rubhen925)

After the cinematic ends, you will find yourself in a lush green region with your weapon in front. Once you have control of the character, move to the right and break the vines to open a path. Destroy enemies in the area and climb through the platforms to reach the upper level. You will encounter some airborne enemies in this area, which can be defeated with a few hits quite easily.

Toward the end of the upper level, you will be able to break and collect toxic Mossberry. You can then jump down and take the path on the left to move to the next stage. Once you enter the next part of the map, a new effect will play and slow down the Knight while blocking the vision temporarily. This is a simple part that you can directly cross by jumping over and taking the exit.

Stage 2

Silksong starting area with spikes (Image via Youtube.com/@Rubhen925)

The next part of the map is darker and comes with an environment change. You will encounter spike traps in this region that you can cross by jumping over. Defeat all enemies on your way through the platforms. While climbing up, you will find a greener path on the right that you can take to drop down and break a small statue-like structure. This will provide you with additional Bone Shards.

Climb back up and take the route on the right side to proceed to the next part of the map. Jump over the chasms and break the vines present on the right to open up a path.

Ruined Chapel

A similar weakening effect will play in this region and temporarily slow down the protagonist. You will find a resting area on the right side that you can use and interact with to heal yourself. Once rested, you can climb the stone platforms and break the vines to proceed with the quest.

Moss Mother (Stage 3)

Moss Mother boss fight arena (Image via Youtube.com/@Rubhen925)

This will be the first boss fight that you need to win. Immediately after entering the arena, a massive airborne enemy will show up and mark the start of your first impactful engagement. The boss has a sting attack that is launched from above and sweeps the ground. You can dodge this attack easily with a well-timed jump.

The second attack spawns rocks from the ceiling and makes them fall toward you on the ground. These can be avoided by simply moving around. The third form of attack spawns smaller enemies on the ground that you can defeat with a few strikes.

Continue striking the boss with your attacks while dodging, and you should be able to defeat the Moss Mother in no time. Once the boss is defeated, the arena opens up, and you can take the route that leads above.

Chapel Maid (Stage 4)

The weakening effect grows stronger in this part of the map and causes the protagonist to collapse. After completing the conversation with the maid, you can proceed on your way with a new quest called “The Great Citadel”. Move to the left side and exit through the plain area to reach the next part of the map.

Bone Bottom (Stage 5)

Bone Bottom area (Image via Youtube.com/@Rubhen925)

After reaching Bone Bottom, you will find a small hut that you can interact with and enter. After going inside, speak to the Fearful Pilgrim on the floor and then move out of the lair to continue on your path. You will find several NPCs on the way that you can interact with, including a merchant.

Make your way through the path on the right to continue. Defeat all enemies on your way and collect as many Bone Shards as possible. The area is quite linear, so you can explore and progress through the level at the same time.

You will encounter a singing pilgrim behind a locked door. Hit the lever present on the ceiling of the tunnel to open the door to speak with the NPC called Sherma. You can travel left from here to head to the next phase. You will find some Rosaries on the ceiling that can be collected.

The Marrow (Stage 6)

The Marrow region in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Youtube.com/@Rubhen925)

The Marrow has a volcanic setting with similar enemies from the previous part of the map. Climb through the area and then jump up toward the ceiling in the opening to go to the next region. There will be unstable platforms in this area that break if you stand on them for too long.

Inside a small area on the left, you will be able to find a Shard Pendant. This can be equipped when you rest on a bench.

Take the right route and make your way through dark tunnels while defeating enemies. Go to the left to find a Frayed Rosary String. Drop down through the cavern in the middle of this section and head to the left side after climbing the platforms. You will eventually hear another singing NPC named Shakra. Head toward it and complete the conversation to buy a map of the Mosslands.

Take the left route from Shakra and head out through the green path. Defeat all infected pilgrims and head to the next phase of the map. Attack the lever on the ceiling beside the bench and head back toward Shakra to take the route that leads above.

Stage 7

Acquiring Silkstrike in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Youtube.com/@Rubhen925)

After going above, take a left and defeat all enemies. Then strike the lever on the platform and go up. You will need to eliminate all the threats again and make your way up through the platforms. Beware of the spike traps as they come out of the ground and can deal a lot of damage.

Toward the left, you will be able to inspect a strange door-like structure. Follow the instructions and bind here to acquire the Silkspear skill. Use this new attack to destroy obstacles and get to the next level. You will find a Moss Druid to the left, where you can choose to accept a new wish called “Berry Picking”.

Take the route that goes below and hit the lever on the ceiling to lower yourself into the cage. You will reach back to Bone Bottom with this route.

Go up with the cage again and then take the route to the left to enter Mosshome. From here, keep going left till you hear Shakra singing and go up. Travel through the region filled with bells and destroy the obstacle with the Silkspear skill.

Bell Beast (Stage 8)

Bell Beast boss fight in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Youtube.com/@Rubhen925)

This is another boss fight that you need to win to progress in the story. This is a difficult monster as it attacks from underground and charges toward you at great speed. Dodge its attacks and hit the enemy in between to chip away at its health.

Once defeated, you can hit a glowing orb to start the next part of the game. Climb through the platforms again and orb at the top. This is where you will be able to consume a Silk Heart that will help you regain Silk.

This stage will also help you unlock fast travel around the explored map. Take the route on the right and strike the lever to ring the large bell on the ceiling.

That concludes the first part of the walkthrough for Hollow Knight Silksong Act 1 Pharloom. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

