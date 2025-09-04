How to beat Moss Mother in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Moss Mother in Hollow Knight Silksong is likely the first boss you will encounter, and she's relatively easy to beat. She has very limited and extremely predictable attacks that can be dodged by jumping and moving around as quickly as possible. However, a few mistakes and you might lose a major chunk of health.

This guide will explain how you can beat Moss Mother in Hollow Knight Silksong and go over her location, along with some tips.

Moss Mother in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location and attacks

Location

Moss Mother will be the first boss you encounter in Hollow Knight Silksong. She is essentially an aggressive version of the dive-bombing creatures you fight in the game initially.

Since this boss fight happens early on, you will find Moss Mother at the Moss Grotto. This is the location where you must fight and defeat her to move forward in the game.

Attacks and how to deal with them

Dive

The Dive attack (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@Grohlvana)

Moss Mother's most recurring attack is when she points her stinger towards Hornet and dives. When you see the stinger pointed at you, prepare to jump over her as she will dive in and fly horizontally on the floor to attack you.

Once you learn the timing of this attack, begin attacking her as soon as she closes the gap between herself and Hornet. Use your usual attacks or the diagonal dive attack to deal damage.

Ceiling attack 1

Ceiling Attack 1 (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@Grohlvana)

Moss Mother in Hollow Knight Silksong will also slam herself into the ceiling occasionally. This will result in debris falling in multiple zones, which you must avoid to stay safe.

When she crashes into the ceiling, you will notice about three visible beams of light coming from the ceiling. These mark the exact areas where the debris will fall, so you can move quickly and avoid them.

Ceiling attack 2

Second ceiling attack spawns Moss babies (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@Grohlvania)

Moss Mother also has another attack where she crashes into the ceiling, and grub-like creatures will fall from above. You can either ignore them by jumping over them or attack them to take them out. These small creatures are easy to eliminate and help you restore your Masks if you take them out.

Tips and tricks to defeat Moss Mother in Hollow Knight Silksong

What it looks like when you get a direct hit on Moss Mother (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@Grohlvania)

Defeating Moss Mother in Hollow Knight Silksong is rather easy. You simply ned to learn her attack patterns. The game gives you enough cues to predict her moves, no matter which attack she chooses. That being said, here are some tips that can prove to be helpful:

Jump : Habituate yourself to jumping over her in time once you see her stinger pointed towards Hornet.

: Habituate yourself to jumping over her in time once you see her stinger pointed towards Hornet. Ceiling light: As mentioned earlier, look out for the beams of light coming from the ceiling when she crashes upwards. This will help you predict where the debris will fall.

As mentioned earlier, look out for the beams of light coming from the ceiling when she crashes upwards. This will help you predict where the debris will fall. Moss babies: Eliminate the grub-like babies she uses in her other ceiling attack. This can help you with your Masks and restore health in case you take a hit.

Eliminate the grub-like babies she uses in her other ceiling attack. This can help you with your Masks and restore health in case you take a hit. Stun: Moss Mother can also be stunned. Use Hornet's dive attack to deal extra damage. When you deal a heavy blow, she will get stunned for a moment and remain stationary.

These are some tips that can help you deal with Moss Mother in Hollow Knight Silksong. Apart from that, there is nothing special that you need. It's best to time Hornet's downward dive attack, which will deal more damage to her, so you can defeat her quickly. Horizontal attacks will also do the trick, but timing is everything.

