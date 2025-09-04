How to fast travel in Hollow Knight Silksong

The former princess of Hallownest can fast travel in Hollow Knight Silksong to get around the major areas quickly. However, this option is not unlocked from the start. Hornet must take down a major boss early in the game to acquire access to this feature. That said, if players decide to jump straight into the boss fight, it won't help much with unlocking the mechanic, as there is a small prerequisite that needs to be fulfilled.
This article will shed light on how you can fast travel in Hollow Knight Silksong.
How to unlock fast travel in Hollow Knight Silksong
Finding the Bell Beast
To unlock the fast travel feature, you must face and defeat the Bell Beast. It is one of the earliest major bosses that you, as Hornet, shall encounter in Team Cherry's newest Hollow Knight title. The pathway to the Bell Beast can be found by heading up through The Marrow. You will come across a trader waiting for you on the right side of the platform, which takes you to the boss.
Unlocking the Silk Spear ability (prerequisite)
Before Hornet can take on the Bell Beast and unlock fast travel in Hollow Knight Silksong, you must acquire the Silk Spear ability for her, which will allow her to break webs. This ability can be found in Mosshome; you must explore the area and head to a big symmetrical platform, as shown below.
Defeating the Bell Beast and consuming the Silk Heart
Once you reach the lair of the Bell Beast, you must free it from the webs and then fight to defeat it. Hornet should be wary and heal herself when necessary because the Bell Beast can put up a good fight. After the boss is defeated, touch the Silk Heart floating in the middle of the arena. This will take Hornet to a web-filled area where she must head to the top using the static and mechanical platform and then consume the heart at the zenith.
Once you come back to the arena, the Bell Beast will emerge once more, this time without posing any hostility towards Hornet. The platform on the right side of the boss is where the ability to fast travel in Hollow Knight Silksong will pop up.
How to use fast travel in Hollow Knight Silksong
After unlocking fast travel, players must take Hornet to the Bell Stations to fast travel in Hollow Knight Silksong. A "Travel" button pops up at these stations, allowing Hornet to fast travel to the major in-game areas.
While the use of this traversal mechanic at any point in time is limited to only the Bell Stations that have been unlocked by then, it provides the flexibility to head to one major area from another without having to take the tedious, longer route.
Do note that if you reach an entirely new area, you must unlock its Bell Station to open up the corresponding fast travel option. There will be bells in the surrounding environment to mark the presence of a nearby Bell Station.
