Finding your way in Pharloom isn’t easy, which is why Shakra locations in Hollow Knight Silksong are some of the most important stops you’ll want to track down. Without the map merchant, it’s almost impossible to track where you’ve been, and with Silksong’s vertical layouts, it’s easy to get lost.

Ad

Here’s a breakdown of Shakra locations in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: This guide is a work in progress; more details on Shakra locations in Hollow Knight Silksong will be added later.

Listing all Shakra locations in Hollow Knight Silksong (Map merchant)

Shakra sells Hornet the Compass, Quill, and regional maps and more, giving you the tools to explore properly. Since she doesn’t stay in one spot and moves around with each region, you must track her down multiple times. Here are the following locations:

Ad

Trending

1) Mosslands and the Marrow

The Shakra location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Your first real encounter with Shakra happens after beating the Moss Mother. Once that boss is cleared, head into the Marrow from Bone Bottom.

Ad

As soon as you enter, keep pushing right. You’ll pass a shrine where you can spend 30 Rosaries to set up a Bench.

From there, continue right until you hit a room with enemies. Deal with them, then climb upward through some platforms.

Keep following the vertical path, and when you reach the top, head left. You’ll hear Shakra’s voice before you see her, a good cue that you’re close.

Ad

Here, she’ll sell you both the Mosslands Map (40 Rosaries) and the Marrow Map (50 Rosaries), along with the Quill (50) and Compass (70).

Also read: How to heal in Hollow Knight Silksong

2) Deep Docks

Whereabouts for one of the Shakra locations in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

When you leave the Marrow and move into Deep Docks, Shakra shows up again.

Ad

As you enter, just head straight across, following signs that point toward a Bench. You’ll notice some elevators, which can help save your spot but aren’t required if you’re only chasing Shakra.

After riding back down, continue right into a fresh room. Drop down and listen for her voice; she’s at the bottom, tucked near some rocks and just below the Bellway in the western section.

Here, she sells the Deep Docks Map for 50 Rosaries.

Ad

3) Far Fields

Get different items from Shakra (Image via Team Cherry/ YouTube@unknown_123)

From Deep Docks, take the path into Far Fields. Now to head further:

Ad

Go right until you reach a tall chamber with strong updrafts pushing upward.

Stay low and keep right, fighting or running past enemies until you enter a column-like room.

Look toward the lower right of this windy section, Shakra is waiting in a small side pocket.

The Far Fields Map costs 50 Rosaries.

4) Greymoor

You need Rosaries to buy items from Shakra (Image via Team Cherry/ YouTube@Jun Guides)

Greymoor is one of the easier places to find her.

Ad

When you climb up from Far Fields into Greymoor, go right into the next place.

Move down toward the bottom, and you’ll spot her tent nearby, as shown in the image.

The Greymoor Map costs 70 Rosaries here.

That wraps up everything on Shakra locations in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on Hollow Knight Silksong, follow Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.