How to get Hollow Knight Silksong Hornet badge on Twitch

Hollow Knight Silksong's release was extremely well received. It was so immense that Steam, PlayStation Network, Nintendo eShop's servers faced issues due to high traffic. The game peaked at over 500,000 concurrent players on Steam and over 300,000 viewers on Twitch within an hour. To celebrate this release, Twitch announced a special Hornet badge you can show off in chat.

Here's everything you need to know about the Hollow Knight Silksong Hornet Badge on Twitch.

How to unlock the Hollow Knight Silksong Hornet badge on Twitch

The badge's design features the face of Hornet, the main protagonist of Silksong. To earn this Badge, do one of the following things while watching any livestreamer who is streaming under the Hollow Knight Silksong category:

Subscribe to the channel.

Gift a subscription to someone else.

Twitch @Twitch Subscribe or gift a sub while watching a streamer in the Hollow Knight: Silksong category to receive the Hornet badge. ​ From now until Sept. 12 at 11:59pm PT.

Once the purchase is completed, the badge will automatically appear in your account. You can equip it by clicking on the Chat Identity icon at the bottom right of the screen, from where you type in a live chat.

Based on Twitch’s past exclusive events, it is highly likely that this badge will never return in the future, making it a rare collectible for dedicated fans. Once you claim it, it will permanently remain in your account. The last day to claim the Hornet badge is September 12, 2025.

Can you claim the Hornet badge with Prime?

Yes, you can unlock the Silksong Hornet badge using Prime Gaming, which is included with Amazon Prime. If you don't have it, a Twitch subscription costs $5.99/month. Do note that the pricing differs depending on your country. You can check the exact pricing for your region.

That's everything you need to know about the Hollow Knight Silksong Hornet badge on Twitch.

