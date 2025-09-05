All Hollow Knight Silksong bosses in order (List in progress)

Hollow Knight Silksong has over 40 boss fights that players can challenge. Some of the boss designs were also revealed by Team Cherry. These fights vary in difficulty, and some, such as the Last Judge and Lace, are highly challenging. Others, such as the Moss Mother and the Unknown Skull, might not be as tough.

This article lists all boss fights in Hollow Knight Silksong, based on the order in which players might discover them.

Note: We will update this article with more bosses once we encounter them in the game.

All bosses from Hollow Knight Silksong in order

Act 1

1) Moss Mother

Moss Mother (Image via Team Cherry)

Moss Mother is the first boss players will encounter in Silksong. Compared to other fights, it's relatively easy and only has three types of attacks to look out for. This boss can be challenged at Moss Grotto.

Players can also stun this boss to progress to its second stage quickly. Moss Mother's second stage is also similar to the first one, with the only difference being that she summons grub-like creatures.

Also read: How to beat Moss Mother in Hollow Knight Silksong

2) Bell Beast

Bell Beast (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Fervor Gaming)

Bell Beast is the second boss players will have to challenge in The Marrow area. However, to challenge it, players must first unlock a skill called Silkspear and then free the boss from its silken cast.

Like Moss Mother, Bell Beast has two phases and three different attack patterns. Some of these moves will be easy to evade, since a special marker appears before the enemy leaps from the ground. After defeating this boss, players can unlock the game's fast-travel system.

Also read: How to beat Bell Beast in Hollow Knight Silksong

3) Skull Ant boss

Unknown Skull (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Kibbles Gaming)

The third boss's name is unknown, as it does not appear on the screen during the fight. Unlike the other enemies, this boss only has two different and long-range moves.

This boss is in The Marrow, and players can find him at the top-right end of this area on the map. Defeating him is also relatively more straightforward, as players will need to look out for his long-ranged attacks and dodge them.

Also read: All Mossberry locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

4) Lace

Lace (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Dan Allen Gaming)

Lace can be challenged at the Deep Docks area and is one of the most challenging boss fights owing to her various special skills. She also has a Counter move, which can punish aggressive players.

It's advised to focus on dodging her moves and to wait for her wind-down animation to deal damage to her. Players can also buy traps such as Sting Shards, which can be placed all around the boss arena, to deal additional damage to Lace.

Also read: How to beat Lace in Hollow Knight Silksong

5) Fourth Chorus

Fourth Chorus (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Dan Allen Gaming)

To challenge this boss, players must complete these two prerequisites:

Complete the Flexible Spines quest

Gain access to the Drifter's Cloak from the Seamstress

After completing these requirements, the Fourth Chorus boss will summon near the Seamstress's area, near the Far Fields. This enemy has four distinct phases and employs numerous attack patterns, making it somewhat challenging for players to deal with.

Also read: How to unlock Crests in Hollow Knight Silksong

6) Moorwing

Moorwing (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@EvanCZ The Hunter)

Moorwing is a special boss that players will encounter near the Bell Beast travel location in the Greymoor area. However, players might be able to skip this fight if they turn in The Lost Fleas quest to the Fleamaster Mooshka.

He moves extremely fast and can deal a high amount of damage if players miss the dodge timings. Furthermore, the boss flies in the air, making it harder for players to deal damage to Moorwing.

Also read: How to get Silkspear skill in Hollow Knight Silksong

7) Sister Splinter

Sister Splinter (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Hedgey)

Players can challenge the Sister Splinter boss in Shellwood, which is directly to the left of Greymoor and Bellhart. To unlock it, players must first complete The Lost Fleas quest or defeat Moorwing.

This enemy has a unique fighting style, as it hangs itself from the ceiling. Players will only be able to use aerial attacks to deal damage to her. She will fall to the ground after taking in a lot of hits, and players can use this chance to hit her multiple times.

8) Widow

Widow (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Hedgey)

Widow is one of the special bosses players can challenge in Hollow Knight Silksong. It is also one of the game's most challenging bosses owing to a wide range of hard-to-dodge AoE attacks.

Players can find this boss above the Bellhart area, which can be accessed through the Shellwood area. It is recommended to complete The Lost Fleas quest and obtain the Flea Brew offensive charm before challenging this boss. This consumable item increases movement and attack speed.

Also read: How to get Shell Shards in Hollow Knight Silksong

9) Great Conchflies

The Great Conchflies is a unique boss in Hollow Knight Silksong, featuring two special enemies. Players will have to defeat both of these enemies if they want to defeat the Great Conchflies boss.

Furthermore, both of them attack in perfect sync, and it is advised to deal with one of them first to make the fight easier. The Great Conchflies also have a special trail when they are attacking, which makes it a bit easier to time the dodge.

Also read: How to reach the secret area of Moss Grotto in Hollow Knight Silksong

10) Savage Beastfly

Savage Beastfly boss (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Hedgey)

Players can encounter yet another kind of flying boss called Savage Beastfly at the Chapel of the Beast area in the Hunter's March region. The boss primarily uses a Charge attack, which is relatively more straightforward to dodge.

It also summons various small creatures to aid in its fight against Hornet. The boss can also get stunned for a few seconds after it takes enough damage. Players can utilize this timeframe to deal more effective damage to the enemy.

Also read: How to get Rosary in Hollow Knight Silksong

11) Skull Tyrant

Skull Tyrant (Image via Team Cherry || @Rocket Assassin)

Skull Tyrant is a special boss in The Marrow. Players will need to defeat this enemy if they want to gain a Crown Fragment, which can be used to craft a special item called the Heavy Rosary Necklace.

Also read: All Crafting Kit locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

12) Last Judge

Last Judge boss from Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

The Last Judge is the final enemy in Act 1, Pharloom, which players have to defeat to play Act 2 of the game, known as Citadel of Song. It is also one of the most challenging enemies, as it has multiple attack patterns that can deal high damage.

This enemy wields a special weapon called the War Thurible, which he keeps throwing toward Hornet. Furthermore, the boss has other attacks that generate plumes of flames all around the arena.

Also read: Hollow Knight Silksong Act 1 Pharloom walkthrough

