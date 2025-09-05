Crests in Hollow Knight Silksong act as Hornet's version of Charms, but they go deeper. They connect to how you play because they have slots for tools, a single Weaver Skill, and they can be further expanded with Memory Lockets. Unlocking them isn't difficult if you know what you're looking for but it takes patience and exploration, plus some selective decision making.

With that said, here is how to unlock Crests in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: The article is a work in progress; more details on Crests will be added later.

Unlocking Crests in Hollow Knight Silksong

Get to the bench (Image via Team Cherry/ YouTube@Kibbles Gaming)

At the start, every Crest has a limit for how many tools you can attach to it. You will have to find a Memory Locket to open new slots. These items are found throughout the world in hidden areas, can be bought from certain shops, or can be received as a reward for quests. One of the methods we recommend is completing the Volatile Flintbeetles quest. To complete it, you must:

Defeat all three Flintbeetles.

Return to the Wish Board in Bone Bottom and hand in the three Flintgems.

You’ll receive a Memory Locket as your reward.

Once you have a Locket, head back to a Bench. Inspect the small dots on your Crest menu, right beside the big circles, and you’ll be able to unlock the slot with the Locket.

Every Crest must be expanded individually, so collecting multiple Lockets is essential if you plan on experimenting with different setups. The slot you unlock also depends on color:

Red for weapon-focused tools.

for weapon-focused tools. Blue for defensive options.

for defensive options. Yellow for exploration and passive effects.

Paying attention to this is vital because expanding recklessly could leave you with fewer options for your preferred playstyle.

All Crests in Hollow Knight Silksong

Still from Wanderer Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry/ YouTube@Kibbles Gaming)

Each Crest not only expands what tools you can slot in but also reshapes how Hornet handles fights and traversal. Here are the main Crests you’ll encounter, each with its own strengths:

Wanderer Crest – This comes with one red slot, one blue slot, and one yellow slot. Balanced and flexible, but limited.

– This comes with one red slot, one blue slot, and one yellow slot. Balanced and flexible, but limited. Reaper’s Crest – A more advanced choice that doubles your tool slots and alters Hornet’s basic attack patterns.

– A more advanced choice that doubles your tool slots and alters Hornet’s basic attack patterns. Harp Crest – Tailored toward defensive players. It lowers Binding costs and gives Hornet’s attacks a visual shift.

– Tailored toward defensive players. It lowers Binding costs and gives Hornet’s attacks a visual shift. Hunter Crest – Stalk prey and attack with lethal strikes.

Choosing the right one is less about raw power and more about finding the playstyle that clicks with you.

As you progress, you’ll discover more Crests in Hollow Knight Silksong, each offering a new spin on combat or exploration. Since Memory Lockets are finite and not easy to stockpile, it’s worth holding off until you’re sure which Crest you want to commit to. Otherwise, you may waste a Locket upgrading something you’ll abandon later.

