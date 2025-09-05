Mossberry is essential for completing the Berry Picking wish in Hollow Knight Silksong. This side quest rewards you with the Druid's Eye crest, an Amulet necessary for crafting Silk. You can start the quest by speaking with Moss Druid, located in the early game.

Moss Durid is located in the Mosshome region of Bone Bottom. After your conversation, you can begin the Berry Picking Wish. This task requires you to find three Mossberries and return to the Moss Druid to complete the quest.

This article guides you to all Mossberry locations in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Hollow Knight Silksong: All Mossberry locations

Mossberry 1 location

In the early stage of Hollow Knight Silksong, you can find the first berry in Moss Grotto. To reach the exact location, use the platform to climb up, and you will find the berry in the right corner.

The first berry location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Mossberry 2 location

The second berry can be a bit tricky to obtain. It is also located in Moss Grotto, but you cannot reach it by simply jumping. Instead, you must use an enemy bug as a platform. As the bug descends, strike it to launch yourself into the air. Then, hit the berry to collect it.

Get the berry by striking a Bug (Image via Team Cherry)

Read more: How to beat Bell Beast in Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Mossberry 3 location

The third berry is located just below the Moss Druid area. Descend all the way to the ground and take the right, where you will find a bug flying with its mouth glowing green. Killing the bug will drop the berry for you to pick up.

Also read: Do you need PSN account to play Silksong?

Mossberry 4 location

To complete the Berry Picking Wish, you only need three Mossberries, but there is an additional berry you can find that will be helpful for a future run. This one can be found in the Bone Bottom area. Activate the lift that takes you back to the chapel; near it, you will find another bug carrying a Mossberry. Kill the bug to obtain the berry.

Check out the links below for more Hollow Knight Silksong guides:

