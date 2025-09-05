How to get Rosary in Hollow Knight Silksong

Rosary in Hollow Knight Silksong is the main currency that you will need to utilize in-game. While there are other collectibles that you can barter around for upgrades, the Rosary serves as the primary currency that you will need to exchange to get your hands on different items and upgrades.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide to help you get your hands on Rosary in Hollow Knight Silksong. Read below to know more.
All methods of getting Rosary in Hollow Knight Silksong
Before we proceed towards how you can get your hands on Rosary in Hollow Knight Silksong, we must first understand what this currency looks like. This will help you effectively loot and secure it whenever you come across this item in-game.
The Rosary beads can be identified by their shape and color. They appear as small, circular beads in either red or silver. The value of a red bead is 1, while the value attached to a silver bead is 5.
With the identification process out of the way, let's now focus on how you can get your hands on Rosary in Hollow Knight Silksong:
Looting fallen bugs
Oftentimes, you will find Rosary beads and strings hidden in the corpses of fallen bugs. These bugs are generally found in isolated and secluded areas of the map. You'll find rosary strings on some of them, which would be even more beneficial for your runs.
In the open world
You can oftentimes find Rosary beads scattered across the entire map. They'll be hidden in stashes that you will need to break open, or you can find them hanging from the ceiling as well. We've also found instances where these beads were wrapped around statues and hidden in plain sight.
Defeat enemies
You will find a plethora of bugs carrying Rosary beads in Hollow Knight Silksong. Generally, we've identified that the bipedal bugs are the ones that drop Rosary in the game. You can defeat them and secure the beads for yourself.
It must be noted that the tougher your enemy, the higher the amount of beads you will receive once you defeat them.
How to use Rosary in Hollow Knight Silksong
To buy items
While the Shell Stones in the game can be used to enhance your offensive capabilities, the Rosary, however, is primarily used for bartering with pilgrims and other merchants in the game. You can collect Rosary beads and then trade them for a plethora of different goodies that will help you on your adventure.
To make a Rosary String
Upon your death, you generally lose all your progress, and if you have a lot of Rosary beads in store, it's pretty much certain that you're bound to lose a major fraction of them.
With Rosary beads, you can combine them to form a Rosary String. This item allows you to compile your beads together and further ensures that you have all your Rosaries intact, even after your death. Unlike the beads, you do not drop Rosary Strings in the game.
