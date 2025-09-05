How to get Shell Shards in Hollow Knight Silksong

Shell Shards in Hollow Knight Silksong are a kind of currency that you can collect throughout your journey in the game. They come in handy for unlocking tools and repairing them, all of which are part of the Hollow Knight Silksong's core gameplay loop.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can get Shell Shards in Hollow Knight Silksong. Read below to know more.

All methods of getting Shell Shards in Hollow Knight Silksong

There are two primary means through which you can get Shell Shards in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Defeating enemies

The easiest way to Shell Shards in the game is by defeating enemies. Most bugs, when eliminated, drop this currency as a reward. Bipedal humanoid critters generally drop Rosary Beads alongside them, and continuously farming them is a great way to determine a consistent supply of both currencies in the game.

Defeat bugs to get Shell Shards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

As stated above, all bugs drop Shell Shards as a reward. If you really want to focus your attention on collecting these Shards, we urge you to enter enemy-heavy lairs and fight your way through them. Repeat this process till you have a healthy supply of this currency.

Breaking Shell Shard deposits

Shell Shards deposit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Shell Shards also appear as deposits and clusters in the game. You must break them open to redeem the Shards hidden within these deposits.

How to use Shell Shards in Hollow Knight Silksong

Shell Shards in Hollow Knight Silksong can be used to repair the different Tools that Hornet has in her possession. Alongside her needle, Hornet uses a plethora of other offensive tools in the game. Whenever you use these tools, their condition slowly deteriorates, and they get damaged.

To ensure that they are at 100% health and are fully effective, you must visit a Bench and spend Shell Shards to repair them in the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the Shell Shards currency in Hollow Knight Silksong.

