All items in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them

In Hollow Knight Silksong, players can find 21 unique items along with several essential tools that play a crucial role in progressing through the game. Some of these items are scattered throughout the map or are given by default, while others must be purchased directly from the Store or Shakra after spending some Rosaries. Each item has different use cases and can be useful in completing quests.

Hence, this article guides you on collecting all the items in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Hollow Knight Silksong: All items and how you can get them

Bellway Pins

Purchase Bellway Pins for 60 Rosaries (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Bellway Pins can be purchased from Shakra after sending 60 Rosaries. You can meet Shakra at the Deep Docks, near the entrance of The Marrow.

Bench Pins

Bench Pins are very useful while travelling to unfamiliar lands, as they mark paths and rest spots on your map. You can purchase these from Shakra for 60 Rosaries.

Choral Commandment

Choral Commandment is found scattered across the map. One can be located in the upper region of Bone Bottom.

Compass

Get Compass for 70 Rosaries from Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Compass is very effective for navigating the winding lands of Silksong. You can purchase it from Shakra for 70 Rosaries upon your first interaction in The Marrow.

Craftmetal

Purchase Craftmetal from the Shop (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Craftmetal can be purchased from the Shop at Bone Bottom for 60 Rosaries.

Deep Docks Map

An image of the Deep Docks Map in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Deep Docks Map is helpful for passing through the challenging areas of the region. You can purchase it for 60 Rosaries from Shakra once you meet them at the Deep Docks area, east of The Marrow.

Frayed Rosary String

Frayed Rosary String contains 30 Rosaries (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

This item can be found in different locations. It contains a string holding some Rosaries that can be broken to receive 30 Rosaries, useful for trading.

Hunter's Cloak

Get Hunter's Cloak by default in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

This is a default item you receive at the beginning of the game.

Magnetite Brooch

Magnetite Brooch from Silksong (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

This item can be purchased from the Shop at Bone Bottom for 120 rosaries.

Map and Quill

Map and Quill from Silksong (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

This item provides the map of Pharloom, and the quill allows you to update newly discovered areas when resting. You can obtain it by purchasing it from Shakra.

Mask Shard

Get Mask Shard for 300 Rosaries from Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

This item increases the Hornet’s maximum health. You can purchase it from the shop at Bone Bottom for 300 rosaries.

Mossberry

Reach Moss Grotto and use the platform to get Mossberry (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Mossberries can be found in various areas, including the starting Moss Grotto region. You can also obtain them by defeating certain enemy bugs.

Mosslands Map

A glimpse of Mossland Map from the Shakra (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

This map can be purchased from Shakra for 40 rosaries after your first interaction in The Marrow.

Quill

The Quill is a very useful item that allows you to add any new areas you discover to the map. You can buy it from Shakra for 50 Rosaries.

Ring Marker

Ring Marker can be used to mark important areas on a map (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Ring Marker lets you mark important areas or create reminders on your map. It can be purchased from Shakra in the Deep Docks area for 40 Rosaries.

Rosary String

Rosary String to prevent losing Rosaries even after death (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

This is a very useful item that prevents Rosaries from losing after the Hornet dies. You can purchase it from the shop at Bone Bottom for 80 Rosaries.

Shell Marker

Shell Marker from Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Similar to Ring Marker, the Shell Marker can be used to mark places of importance or reminders on your map. It can be purchased from Shakra for 40 Rosaries.

Simple Key

Simple Key allows you to unlock secret doors (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Simple Key can be used to unlock some secret doors. In Act 1, you can use the key to open two doors. You can purchase the key for 500 Rosaries from the shop at Bone Bottom.

The Marrow Map

A still of The Marrow map in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

This item can be purchased from Shakra in The Marrow region for 50 Rosaries.

Tool Pouch

The Tool Pouch can be used to carry essential crafting items and tools in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Use this pouch to keep your necessary items, including crafting materials. You will receive this item at the start of the game.

Vendor Pins

The vendor pin can be used to keep track of Vendor Bugs (Image via Team Cherry | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Lastly, the Vendor Pins help you to keep track of certain bugs in Pharloom that have useful equipment for trade. You can purchase it for 80 Rosaries from Shakra.

This concludes everything to know regarding all the items available in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them.

