Where to find Reaper Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Reaper Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the first major upgrades to Hornet’s loadout, and it completely changes the way combat feels in the mid-game. Unlike the starting Wanderer Crest, this one shifts your attack style into slower, heavier swings that cover a wide arc. It also boosts your Silk gain from enemies, making it much easier to fuel powerful skills like Thread Storm.

That said, here is how you can track down the Reaper Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to get the Reaper Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

Way to the Reaper Crest (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@SanzzTheGamer)

You can obtain the Reaper Crest at the Chapel of the Reaper in Greymoor. Once you arrive at the chapel entrance, you’ll spot a giant wheel-shaped lever above you. This is where the platforming challenge begins.

Scale upward carefully, using the crumbling platforms and narrow ledges.

When you reach the top, tag the lever to unlock the way forward.

Head inside, where you’ll face several scissor-wielding enemies. These fights are mandatory to progress, as the final door will only open once the last foe is defeated.

After the battle, continue climbing higher through the chamber, watching your jumps and timing across platforms until you finally reach the crest’s resting place. Interact with it to claim the Reaper Crest and add it to your collection. Once opened, its in-game description reads:

“Attack with heavy, arcing slashes and reap additional Silk from enemies.”

Like all Crests, the Reaper Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong must be equipped at a Bench. Rest, open the equipment menu, and press X to swap from your current Crest to Reaper. From there, slot in your chosen tools, bind it, and you’re set.

Reaper Crest effects in Hollow Knight Silksong

Hornet exchanges some speed for a somewhat larger range and more knockback. The heavy swings have a giant hitbox, making them great for controlling space. Not only that, but enemies hit by these attacks drop more Silk, allowing you to string together stronger attacks like Thread Storm.

The Reaper Crest features three tool slots: Red, Blue, and Yellow (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@SanzzTheGamer)

The downward pogo in particular shines with this Crest equipped as it lands cleanly, rarely whiffs, and benefits from the larger AoE. For many encounters, you can rely on this style consistently without worrying about missing narrow targets.

Best time to use the Reaper Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Reaper Crest shines in the mid-game, where enemy units start to become tougher and managing Silk becomes more of a factor. For the example of the Moorwing fight, the heavy arcs of Reaper Crest make getting safe hits so much easier since you don't over commit. You're getting better coverage and more reliable Silk gain, which just makes it easier in the long run.

That wraps up everything on obtaining the Reaper Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on Hollow Knight Silksong, follow Sportskeeda.

