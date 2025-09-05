How to get The Crest of Wanderer in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Crest of Wanderer in Hollow Knight Silksong is among the earliest crests you can acquire; however, it still requires exploring multiple regions, unlocking abilities, and gathering resources before you can claim it. This crest is worth the effort, though, as it shifts both your tool slots and Hornet’s combat style, giving you new ways to experiment early in the game.

On that note, here is how you can obtain the Crest of Wanderer in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to unlock The Crest of Wanderer in Hollow Knight Silksong

Claim the crest (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube / @Kibbles Gaming)

Your first goal is to grab the Sprint ability, which is located in the Deep Docks. To even reach this point, you’ll need to have already earned the Silk Spear from Mossome and defeated the Bell Beast. That clears the path to Deep Docks and opens up sprinting, which is essential for reaching the crest later.

With the Sprint unlocked, the next requirement is a Simple Key. The NPC in Bone Bottom sells one for 500 Rosaries. That’s a steep price early on, so you’ll probably need to farm a bit.

You can get Rosaries from deposits, break glowing rosary strings, or farm beads by defeating certain humanoid enemies after meeting Shakra. For a steady grind, try the farming loop at the bench between Mosshome and the Marrow (rest, head left to clear out bugs, then reset by returning until you’ve got enough rosaries for the key).

Once you’ve bought the Simple Key, head back toward Mossome. If you already have the elevator unlocked from Bone Bottom, use it. Otherwise, make your way to the western edge of Mossome.

From the room above the elevator, use sprint to cross over the hanging cages.

Keep sprinting into the next room to dodge past the bug.

At the locked gate, use Pebb’s Simple Key to continue deeper west.

This opens up access to the Wormways. Inside it, drop down the first pit you find and follow the tunnels all the way down. Exit to the right into a moss-filled chamber. From here:

Drop carefully into the water at the bottom.

Head left and you’ll spot a small hut.

Fight through the hut’s enemies until you reach the bottom.

At the end of this path, the Crest of Wanderer in Hollow Knight Silksong is waiting.

What does the Crest of Wanderer in Hollow Knight Silksong do?

Compared to the early Crest you start with, it features a different layout of tool slots and a unique adjustment to Hornet’s fighting style (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube / @Kibbles Gaming)

Like every crest, the Crest of Wanderer can only be equipped when you’re resting at a bench. Here’s what changes once you equip it:

Faster attacks, but shorter range , shifting you toward quicker close-range skirmishes.

, shifting you toward quicker close-range skirmishes. Adjusted movement patterns for aerial down slashes and dash attacks, giving them a slightly different rhythm than before.

This makes the Crest of Wanderer in Hollow Knight Silksong especially good for players who want a faster, more aggressive playstyle at the cost of range and spacing.

That wraps up everything on the Crest of Wanderer. For more news and updates on Hollow Knight Silksong, follow Sportskeeda.

