How to beat Savage Beastfly in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Continuing Hollow Knight Silksong's array of challenging boss fights is the Savage Beastfly. This behemoth of a bug is powerful and agile despite its size, making it a steep challenge to face. Although tough to fight, the effort is worth it for players who want to unlock a new mode of combat and expression in the popular Metroidvania game.

This guide lays down everything there is to know about the Savage Beastly, including its location, the proper battle strategy to use against it, and the rewards you get for defeating it.

Where to find Savage Beastfly in Hollow Knight Silksong

This fight will be a tough one (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube@Video Game News)

The Savage Beastly is an optional boss in Hollow Knight Silksong. It is encountered inside the Chapel of the Beast on the extreme right end of the Hunter's March biome. The game's difficulty curve spikes further upwards right after the Marrows area.

Getting to the aforementioned location through Hunter's March will no doubt be a challenge in itself due to annoying foes and tough platforming hazards. Note that to reach it, you'll require the Drifter's Cloak glide and Swift Step sprint abilities, which you obtain in the Far Fields area. Once you've reached the Chapel of the Beast and are facing off against the boss, it is time to use everything you have at your disposal to take it down.

Savage Beastfly moveset and battle strategy in Hollow Knight Silksong

Move out of the way of its downward slams (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube@Video Game News)

This is a flying boss, which tends to be arguably the most annoying enemy type in the game to tackle. After all, while agile, Hornet (whom you play as) is a melee fighter who uses her needle to take down enemies, so you must be patient when staring the boss down.

The Savage Beastfly is a giant grey-colored fly with several wings on its back. It also has several moves at its disposal that it will cycle through to attack Hornet:

Charge: The boss charges at Hornet in a straight line thrice , depending on her elevation, so it may move up or down as you avoid its attacks. Jump over it to avoid this attack and perform a downward strike if possible to attack it back.

The boss , depending on her elevation, so it may move up or down as you avoid its attacks. Jump over it to avoid this attack and perform a downward strike if possible to attack it back. Slam: The bug performs a downwards slam three times, charging into the floor beneath to try to crush Hornet.

The bug performs a beneath to try to crush Hornet. Summon Bugs: The beast roars, causing bugs to come crashing down from the ceiling. This includes the normal version of the Savage Beastfly, which charges at Hornet with an extensible spear-like shell.

The idea here is to stay out of the beast's range while it's attacking, and strike it from below or the side when the opportunity arises. In addition to the boss's speed, you must also watch out for the enemy summons that occur periodically. Thankfully, the Savage Beastfly's Slam can crush them if timed right.

As for ability and tool strategy, you should reserve your Silk for healing instead of using it to launch Silkspear attacks. The mobs can make it tricky to avoid the boss's attacks, so Hornet is bound to get hit. For healing, use the downtime when the beast roars or dashes into a wall and is slowed down.

The Straight Pin tool is useless here since the Savage Beastfly flies around, so you can try to use Sting Shard traps and make the boss dash into them. The Warding Bell charm is also a good choice for this fight, as it shields Hornet when she's healing herself.

It is important to deal with the summoned enemies at all times, however, as they can complicate this otherwise relatively simple boss fight. This requires effectively managing and creating distance between Hornet and the Savage Beastfly. As with other bosses, this creature will get staggered several times during the fight after taking enough damage, also allowing for some breathing room or window to get in more hits.

What do you get for defeating Savage Beastfly in Hollow Knight Silksong?

Unlock the Beast Crest here (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube@Video Game News)

After the boss goes down, you can head to the room on the left to get what will likely be your first Crest. These are equippables in Hollow Knight Silksong that alter Hornet's playstyle, like making her strikes do more damage but hit slower or altering how her downward strike functions.

The room next to the Savage Beastfly unlocks the Beast Crest, which empowers Hornet to unleash a flurry of attacks while also gaining lifesteal. It has slots for two red and two yellow charms, allowing you to go all in with offensive and utility trinkets.

Hollow Knight Silksong is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

