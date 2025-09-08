All Tools in Hollow Knight Silksong and where to find them

Tools play a crucial role in Hollow Knight Silksong, protecting Hornet from enemies and making quests much easier to complete. There are over 60 tools categorized into three types: Red, Blue, and Yellow. Each offers unique advantages and requires a proper strategy based on the situation.

Some tools can be found in hidden areas or at the beginning of a quest, while others require defeating specific bosses or purchasing them from shops. At the end, what matters most is how well you use these tools to clear all challenges throughout the game.

This article highlights all the Tools in Hollow Knight Silksong and where to find them.

Hollow Knight Silksong: All Tools and where to find them

Red Tools

A picture of the Straight Pin tool that falls under the Red Tools category in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Straight Pin

In Hollow Knight Silksong a Straight Pin is a great defensive tool, especially designed for rapid attacks. You can find this on a table above Grindle's cell.

Threefold Pin

The Threefold Pin is a flat-layer weapon that can be used in a set. You can find this pin in the Greymoor region above the Craw’s den.

Sting Shard

These trap blades are highly effective and pierce enemies when you step on them. This can be crafted by the Forge Daughter located in the Deep Docks.

Tacks

Similar to Sting Shard, Tacks can be placed on the ground, and enemies get pierced when they step on them. This defensive tool can be found as a reward after you collect 10 Roach Guts for Crull and Benjin on the sinner’s road.

Longpin

Longpin can easily pierce enemies through the shell. You can find this tool in a wasp nest near Bellhart.

Curveclaw

This tool is very effective for killing flying bugs in the game and can be purchased from Mottled Skarr at Hinter’s March.

Pimpillo

This explosive explodes on impact with enemies or when ignited by a fuse. You can spot this tool at the top of Greymoora after you climb up the wall.

Throwing Ring

You can obtain the Throwing Ring defensive tool after starting the Trail’s End Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong using the wishboard in Bellhart. Then, head to the northern part of Bilewater to find Shakra.

Conchcutter

Search for this tool in the Sand of Karak area inside the Coal Tower cave.

Silkshot I (Forge Daughter)

Find the Ruined Tool in southeast Bilewater and deliver it to the Forge Daughter in the Deep Docks area.

Silkshot II (Twelfth Architect)

Locate the Ruined Tool in southeast Bilewater in in Hollow Knight Silksong and deliver it to the Twelfth Architect in the Underworks area.

Silkshot

Locate the Ruined Tool in southeast Bilewater and deliver it to the Mask Maker in northwest Mount Fay.

Delver’s Drill

Delver’s Drill can be found in the hidden room of the Underworks.

Cogwork Wheel

A rotating spike wheel, which can be acquired after exchanging 360 Rosaries and 1 Craftmetal from the 12 Architect.

Cogfly

A companion for seeking nearby enemies. You can craft this after spending a Craftmetal in High Falls.

Rosary Cannon

You can obtain this from a table in the Forum of High Halls.

Flintslate

This defensive tool is accessible after unlocking the Swift Step and can be found in the Deep Docks.

Snare Setter

You can spot this tool, placed on a bench in Weavenest Atla.

Flea Brew

This tool gives buffs, temporarily increasing the movement and attack of Hornet. You can get it from Flea Caravan in the Greymoor area after fulfilling the Lost Fleas' wish.

Plasmium Phial

This is a reward after you complete the Alchemist's Assistant.

Needle Phia

A defensive tool to pierce foes. This is a gift that you get at the beginning of the Alchemist’s Assistant Wish, soon after speaking with the Alchemist Zyloto, who is located in the Wormways area.

Blue Tools

Warding Bell falls under Blue Tools and can be found in far fields (Image via Team Cherry || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Druid’s Eye

This Amulet of Protection is formed from Mossberries. You get it as a Reward after completing the Berry Picking wish, which is to deliver three Mossberries to the Moss Druid.

Magma Bell

Falls under the Blue tools category, this bell helps Hornet take less damage from flames and magma. You can have it crafted by Forge-Daughter, located in the Deep Docks.

Warding Bell

This tool can be obtained from the far fields.

Pollip Pouch

This tool contains venom that can be applied to various other tools. You get this as a reward after accomplishing the Rite of the Pollip.

Fractured Mask

This protective mask, when shattered, can be repaired when resting on the bench. This tool can be purchased from Mottled Skarr at Hunter's March.

Multibinder

You can purchase this tool from Frey after completing the “My Missing Courier” quest.

Weavelight

A highly effective tool to accelerate Silk regeneration. It is quite challenging to obtain as it requires defeating two Mossmothers. You must have the Needolin skill to do so, which you can unlock after beating Widow in Bellhart.

Sawtooth Circlet

This defensive tool can be acquired after exchanging 230 Rosaries and a Craftmetal from the twelfth Architect.

Spider Strings

This tool becomes available after completing The Lost Merchant’s Wish. You can then purchase it from Jubilana in Songclave for 320 Rosaries.

Ascendant's Grip

Ascendant’s Grip is a must-have tool that allows Hornet to hold in an area while on a wall. Similar to Spider Strings, you can purchase it from Jubilana in Songclave for 350 Rosaries only after accomplishing “The Wandering Merchant Wish.”

Injector Band

This tool pierces silk in a bug’s shell, thus increasing the speed of binding. You can find it placed on a shelf in the Whiteward area.

Spool Extender

A very expensive tool that costs 720 Rosaries and can be purchased from Jubilana in Songclave. This becomes available only after completing “The Wandering Merchant Wish.”

Reserve Bind

Get this as a reward for defeating the second Sentinel boss located in The Forum.

Claw Mirror

It’s best to use the Vainglorious Bug to deal damage, as it emits a flash that harms surrounding enemies. It is a reward that you get after killing Trobbio near The Stage.

Memory Crystal

You can spot Memory Crystal behind a wall in the Mount Fay area.

Snitch Pick

Can be purchased from Grindle at Blasted Steps.

Volt Filament

Get this as a reward for defeating the boss Voltvyrm in the Voltnest area of Sands of Karak.

Quick Sling

You can obtain Quick Sling from the Bilewater area after breaking a ceiling.

Wreath of Purity

If you are lucky, you can spot this on a platform in the Putrified Ducts region.

Longclaw

This defensive tool can be obtained in the Putrefied Ducts area after completing Huntress’s Broodfeast Wish.

Wispfire Lantern

This defensive Lantern can be acquired after you defeat Father of the Flame.

Egg of Flealia

Egg of Flealia is a reward tool in The Marrow for accomplishing “Lost Fleas Wish” for the Fleamaster Mooshka.

Pin Badge

The Pin Badge is a reward for defeating the Pinstress boss in Mount Fay during Act 3.

Yellow Tools

Compass falls under Yellow Tools and can be purchased for 70 Rosaries (Image via Team Cherry || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Compass

This helps you to mark the bearer’s location on the map and can be purchased from Shakra for 70 Rosaries in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Shard Pendant

Located inside a hidden room at the long Vertical drop near The Marrow.

Magnetite Brooch

You can purchase it outside the Bell Beast station from Pebb.

Weighted Belt

This heavy Belt helps to reduce recoil while parrying enemies. You can purchase it from Mort’s shop in in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Barbed Bracelet

Barbed Bracelet increases the damage dealt by the needle but comes at a cost of increased damage taken. You can spot this on a bug’s corpse in Sinner’s Road, placed on a raft.

Dead Bug's Purse

Similar to the Barbed Bracelet, the Dead Bug’s Purse can be obtained from a corpse in the Wormways.

Magnetite Dice

This interesting gaming tool can be obtained in a hallway in the Blasted Steps.

Sculltebrace

You can get it by trading 140 Rosaries and a Craftmetal from the twelfth Architect in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Silkspeed Anklets

Crafted by the Weavers, these experimental anklets use the wearer’s own Silk to boost sprinting speed. You can find it after sprinting and lighting up the chamber in the Weavenest Cindril area, which is located in Far Fields.

Thief’s Mark

The Thief’s Mark tool can be purchased from Grindle, located at Blasted Steps in in Hollow Knight Silksong.

That concludes the list of all the tools in Hollow Knight Silksong and where you can find them.

