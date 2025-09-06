Spool Fragment is an essential item in Hollow Knight Silksong, which binds Silk, required for the fighting and healing ability of Hornet. Collecting such fragments increases Hornet's Silk reserves and helps her survive longer. For every two Spool Fragments you gather, Hornet’s Silk Spool gains an extra segment. The game offers many of these items in various hidden areas, which can be quite challenging to find.
Hence, this article highlights all Spool Fragment locations in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Hollow Knight Silksong: All Spool Fragment locations
Fragment 1 (Bone Bottom)
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To find this fragment, use the elevator which is left of the Rest area. Then continue going right, jumping over the platforms until you reach the gate to the other section. There, use the stair walls and platforms to climb up and reach the top section. Continue going left, and you will find the first Fragment.
Read more: All items in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them
Fragment 2 (Deep Docks)
If you are starting from the Shakra area, go straight and hit the lever to activate the elevator. Descend all the way down, then take the left path until you find another elevator. Step inside this elevator to reach the ground and utilize the platforms to descend. Make sure, while using the platforms, you are on the right side to reach the fast travel gate.
Once you are there, use the lava platforms to reach the lever area. Activate the lever and use the lava platform to reach the top section of the room, where you will spot the Spool Fragment.
Fragment 3 (Greymoor)
To obtain this Fragment, you must have the Drifter’s Cloak and Cling Grip. You can get the Fragment in a hidden room. To access that, climb up and reach the Halfway Home.
Continue to the next section to reach an area with a bridge. Cross the bridge and hit the lever to descend the bridge. Now climb up with the help of balloons and platforms, and on the top right, you will find the Spool Fragment.
Fragment 4 (Bellhart)
After completing the “My Missing Courier” quest in Bellhart, you can purchase a Spool Fragment from the shop for 270 Rosaries.
Check out: All Mossberry locations in Hollow Knight Silksong
Fragment 5 (Weavenest Atla)
As you enter the Weavenest Atla, head towards the central left corridor and climb up using Cling Grip to reach the top. There you will find a huge bug rolling towards you. Head left and jump down to get the fragment.
Fragment 6 (The Slab)
This fragment is located at the bottom area of The Slab and requires both the Key of Indolent and the Key of Heretic to unlock. If you have both the keys, use the cages to reach a hidden room. There, use the Cling Grip to get the fragment.
Check out the links below for more Hollow Knight Silksong guides:
- Is Steam Payment Portal down? Silksong release causes issues
- Hollow Knight Silksong trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock
- Will there be a physical edition release of Silksong?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.