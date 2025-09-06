Spool Fragment is an essential item in Hollow Knight Silksong, which binds Silk, required for the fighting and healing ability of Hornet. Collecting such fragments increases Hornet's Silk reserves and helps her survive longer. For every two Spool Fragments you gather, Hornet’s Silk Spool gains an extra segment. The game offers many of these items in various hidden areas, which can be quite challenging to find.

Ad

Hence, this article highlights all Spool Fragment locations in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Hollow Knight Silksong: All Spool Fragment locations

Fragment 1 (Bone Bottom)

You can get the first fragment in the Bone Bottom area. (Image via Team Cherry)

To find this fragment, use the elevator which is left of the Rest area. Then continue going right, jumping over the platforms until you reach the gate to the other section. There, use the stair walls and platforms to climb up and reach the top section. Continue going left, and you will find the first Fragment.

Ad

Trending

Read more: All items in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them

Fragment 2 (Deep Docks)

If you are starting from the Shakra area, go straight and hit the lever to activate the elevator. Descend all the way down, then take the left path until you find another elevator. Step inside this elevator to reach the ground and utilize the platforms to descend. Make sure, while using the platforms, you are on the right side to reach the fast travel gate.

Ad

Reach the top of Deep Docks to get the fragment (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@LoganZ)

Once you are there, use the lava platforms to reach the lever area. Activate the lever and use the lava platform to reach the top section of the room, where you will spot the Spool Fragment.

Ad

Fragment 3 (Greymoor)

To obtain this Fragment, you must have the Drifter’s Cloak and Cling Grip. You can get the Fragment in a hidden room. To access that, climb up and reach the Halfway Home.

The third one can be found in the Greymoor area (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Postmode)

Continue to the next section to reach an area with a bridge. Cross the bridge and hit the lever to descend the bridge. Now climb up with the help of balloons and platforms, and on the top right, you will find the Spool Fragment.

Ad

Fragment 4 (Bellhart)

You can buy Fragment after spending 270 Rosaries (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Postmode)

After completing the “My Missing Courier” quest in Bellhart, you can purchase a Spool Fragment from the shop for 270 Rosaries.

Ad

Check out: All Mossberry locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

Fragment 5 (Weavenest Atla)

As you enter the Weavenest Atla, head towards the central left corridor and climb up using Cling Grip to reach the top. There you will find a huge bug rolling towards you. Head left and jump down to get the fragment.

Fragment 6 (The Slab)

This fragment is located at the bottom area of The Slab and requires both the Key of Indolent and the Key of Heretic to unlock. If you have both the keys, use the cages to reach a hidden room. There, use the Cling Grip to get the fragment.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Hollow Knight Silksong guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.